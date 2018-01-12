AT&T : AUDIENCE Network Announces Upcoming 2018 Original Programming Slate

New Drama 'Condor' Debuting in June with 'ICE' and 'You Me Her' Returning This March Exclusively on DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW

AT&T * AUDIENCE Network is ringing in the first half of the new year with a full slate of original series programming. The new series premiere and season pick-ups are available exclusively on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and AT&T U-verse.

'Condor,' AUDIENCE Network's new conspiracy thriller series produced by MGM Television and Skydance Television, will premiere on Wednesday, June 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Based on the novel 'Six Days of the Condor' by James Grady and screenplay 'Three Days of the Condor' by Lorenzo Semple Jr. and David Rayfiel the series will follow a young CIA analyst who stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions. Teleplay by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg, 'Condor' stars Max Irons, William Hurt, Leem Lubany, Angel Bonanni, Kristen Hager, with Mira Sorvino, and Bob Balaban; special guest star Brendan Fraser. Smilovic serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series.



Following its successful debut, AUDIENCE Network will air the second installment of the diamond-trade drama, 'ICE,' on Wednesday, March 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, from global independent studio Entertainment One (eOne). Cam Gigandet, Jeremy Sisto, Ray Winstone, Audrey Marie Anderson, Jocelyn Hudon and Judith Shekoni return to the high-impact, intense second season.

AUDIENCE Network and eOne will also bring back a third season of the popular polyamorous romantic comedy series, 'You Me Her.' The show is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with Greg Poehler, Rachel Blanchard, Priscilla Faia and Melanie Papalia reprising their roles.

'AUDIENCE is coming into 2018 with compelling shows that will continue to entertain our viewers in new and different ways,' said Dan York, Chief Content Officer, AT&T. 'The support we've received from fans and critics has been exciting for all of us and we're thrilled to bring our viewers more engaging entertainment in 2018.'

AUDIENCE is also growing its slate of original documentary series. New docuseries to watch out for are, 'REFUGE,' shedding light on various refugee groups around the world and 'The Pitch,' which focuses on different aspects of soccer. Both 6-half hour docuseries will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

AT&T AUDIENCE Network is available on DIRECTV Ch. 239 or U-verse TV Ch. 1114 and via live streaming on the DIRECTV and U-verse apps and DIRECTV NOW.