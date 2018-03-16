AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ

Trial over Time Warner deal has broad ramifications for antitrust enforcement across industries

By Brent Kendall and Drew FitzGerald

WASHINGTON -- The government accuses the company's chief executive of behaving like the disingenuous Captain Renault in the film "Casablanca." The company likens the government's case to a shaved Persian cat, "pale and thin."

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., next week will hear a case that may settle one of the biggest antitrust issues of modern times.

The face-off, between the Justice Department and AT&T Inc. over the company's $85 billion agreement to buy media giant Time Warner Inc., has broad ramifications for media, technology and other industries as well as for the government's powers to deter large-scale corporate consolidation.

It could determine whether antitrust enforcers will have real practical authority to challenge so-called vertical mergers involving two complementary companies that operate at different levels of the same industry. Typically, the government challenges unions of direct competitors that sell similar products and services, or horizontal mergers.

The ruling could affect major pending health-care mergers and may have ramifications for the tech economy. If the deal is allowed, AT&T argues, it could act as a bulwark against the power of digital media giants such as Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc. Or it could create an entertainment behemoth that holds consumers hostage, as the government insists.

The outcome could also affect how strongly the Trump administration, with its rival populist and pro-business factions, pursues the kind of vigorous antitrust enforcement that was a hallmark of the Obama administration.

The battle is unusual because AT&T and Time Warner aren't head-to-head competitors. They want to combine AT&T's video-distribution network with Time Warner's content -- from HBO's "Game of Thrones" to the NCAA basketball tournament -- in a move to integrate different links in the same supply chain.

"This will be the first court decision on a vertical merger in a very long time," said Wayne State University law professor Stephen Calkins, "and what the court says will be terribly important."

The case is a pivotal moment in a recurring clash between merger mania and government enforcement, and the drama has produced two lead actors: AT&T boss Randall Stephenson and U.S. antitrust chief Makan Delrahim.

Mr. Stephenson has come to personify the hard-charging executive whose approach to guiding a corporate titan through a rapidly changing landscape is to get bigger.

Mr. Delrahim emerged last year as a surprising foil, a Republican antitrust enforcer who moved swiftly to file suit against the deal -- the type of merger challenge some liberal officials longed to bring but never did.

The case comes as viewers are demanding more ways to watch video programming at lower prices. Millions have abandoned cable and satellite-TV contracts for other options. Some have turned to cheaper packages online. Others have dropped traditional programming entirely, finding their entertainment on Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hulu and Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube. Younger customers increasingly watch video on phones, tablets and laptops.

The upheaval has left the pay-TV industry scrambling. Mr. Stephenson made a $49 billion play for video distribution by acquiring DirecTV, the top U.S. pay-TV satellite service, in 2015. He's now trying to make the company's wireless and video bundles more attractive to viewers and investors by adding Time Warner news, sports and entertainment assets to the package.

Given Mr. Delrahim's objections, the deal has been pending for 17 months, creating something of an industry chessboard frozen in time, with competitors uncertain of their next play. Antitrust fears in part prompted 21st Century Fox to spurn Comcast Corp.'s higher offer for most of its entertainment assets, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions, choosing a $52.4 billion deal with Walt Disney Co. instead. (Journal parent company News Corp and 21st Century Fox share common ownership.) The prospect of a better-funded Time Warner is prompting other media executives to look for faster ways to grow.

If AT&T wins, it could embolden rivals such as Comcast and Verizon Communications Inc. and clear the way for a market dominated by internet-media hybrids. A loss could leave the media industry wide open as programmers and distributors search for ways to adapt to changing consumer tastes.

Question of competition

The case raises this central question: If AT&T buys Time Warner, would it lead to substantially less competition? Both sides lay out their arguments in court papers filed in the case.

Mr. Delrahim's team says yes. The deal would mean higher prices and sluggish innovation, the department says in the filings, and "American consumers will end up paying hundreds of millions of dollars more than they do now to watch their favorite programs on TV."

The department acknowledges AT&T and Time Warner aren't direct rivals, but argues the deal could broadly harm the public because the merged firm would have too much power in the pay-TV ecosystem. It says Time Warner's content, especially the Turner networks -- including TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network and truTV -- are competitively significant, with consumers expecting pay-TV packages will include those channels.

If AT&T owns Time Warner, it could threaten to withhold the Turner channels from rivals of DirecTV unless they pay higher fees, a move that would ultimately lead to higher consumer cable bills, the department alleges. It says AT&T could limit the ability of rivals to offer promotions on Time Warner's HBO, the most popular premium television channel, as a way to add subscribers or retain current customers.

On the innovation front, the department says an independent Time Warner has been eager to offer its channels as part of online packages that break from the traditional cable model but wouldn't be so willing under AT&T. "With the merger, Time Warner would turn from friend to foe," it says in filings.

AT&T rival Comcast is likely to come up frequently in the case. An AT&T victory, the Justice Department says, would give it and Comcast a stranglehold on the industry. But the department in 2011 allowed Comcast to take control of NBCUniversal, creating an integrated giant similar to what AT&T now wants to become.

The Justice Department under Barack Obama allowed the Comcast deal after imposing restrictions on Comcast's business tactics after the merger. The department leadership under Mr. Delrahim has made clear it opposes the approval of mergers based on those types of "behavioral" conditions.

AT&T and Time Warner say in court filings there is no valid legal argument for preventing the combination of complementary companies. They deny anyone's customers would pay more for TV and dispute the idea that anything they do will stop customers from cutting the cable cord. "AT&T and Time Warner aren't seeking to hold back the tide, as the government asserts, but to ride an irresistible wave," the companies say.

AT&T says it would lose money withholding Time Warner programming from rival pay-TV distributors. As an assurance, the company offered rival video distributors the opportunity, for seven years, to let an arbitrator pick appropriate fees for the Turner channels if negotiations fail. The Justice Department says the arbitration offer doesn't remedy the merger's harms to competition.

Where Mr. Delrahim and the government see a behemoth in the making, Mr. Stephenson and the companies envision the emergence of a streamlined rival ready to take on already-powerful competitors. The deal, they say in court filings, would give Time Warner access to AT&T's infrastructure for selling directly to consumers and, equally important, would provide Time Warner personalized data about AT&T customers' interests and preferences.

By joining forces, the companies have said publicly and in court documents, they can create a unique platform that allows advertisers to buy commercials targeted to specific viewers, creating an alternative to Google and Facebook, which have built businesses using consumer data to sell targeted ads.

Bad blood

High-stakes litigation always tends to produce bad blood, but the level of hostility in the AT&T case has been pronounced. Messrs. Stephenson and Delrahim have taken public shots at one another, even if rarely referring to each other by name.

Mr. Stephenson on multiple occasions has publicly questioned Mr. Delrahim's motives and cited a television interview from 2016 in which Mr. Delrahim, then a private-practice lawyer, suggested the deal wouldn't face insurmountable antitrust hurdles.

The two also have appeared to express fundamentally different recollections of their own face-to-face conversations. Mr. Stephenson has said publicly he never offered to sell CNN, a constant target of criticism by President Donald Trump, as a carrot to win Justice Department approval.

Mr. Delrahim, in a sworn legal affidavit obtained by the Journal under the Freedom of Information Act, said Mr. Stephenson indeed asked him whether the department would approve the deal if AT&T sold CNN.

Mr. Delrahim in a November appearance made what was interpreted as a clear reference to AT&T, saying the public should beware when an incumbent company promises "to help you against the evils of dynamic competition from Netflix, Amazon, Google, Facebook."

