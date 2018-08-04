Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AT&T : Democratic candidates told not to use ZTE, Huawei devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 04:24am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A ZTE smart phone is pictured in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic National Committee warned party candidates running in November elections not to use devices made by Chinese telecommunications companies ZTE Corp and Huawei Technologies because they pose a security risk, a Democratic source said on Friday.

U.S. lawmakers and the Trump administration have pressured U.S. companies to not sell Huawei or ZTE products, saying they potentially could be used to spy on Americans. Earlier this year they pushed AT&T to drop a deal with Huawei to sell its smartphones in the United States. 

The source said Bob Lord, the DNC's chief security officer, said in a email that it was important for party and campaign workers to be vigilant about the warnings.

"Please make sure that you are not using or purchasing ZTE or Huawei devices anywhere within your staff - for personal or work-related use," Lord said.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai told Congress in March he shared the concerns of U.S. lawmakers about espionage threats from Huawei.

"Hidden ‘back doors’ to our networks in routers, switches - and virtually any other type of telecommunications equipment - can provide an avenue for hostile governments to inject viruses, launch denial-of-service attacks, steal data, and more," Pai said at the time.

The U.S. Department of Defense has already stopped selling mobile phones and modems made by Huawei and ZTE in stores on its military bases, citing potential security risks.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 1.32% 32.27 Delayed Quote.-17.00%
ZTE CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
04:24aAT&T : Democratic candidates told not to use ZTE, Huawei devices
RE
01:36aAT&T : U.S. court allows release of bench transcripts in AT&T merger fight
RE
08/03Trump administration asks Supreme Court to vacate Obama-era internet rules
RE
08/03AT&T INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/03AT&T : Overpaid Some Pensioners. Now It Wants the -2-
DJ
08/03AT&T : Overpaid Some Pensioners. Now It Wants the Money Back.
DJ
08/03AT&T : Thinking about buying stock in Alibaba, DISH Network, GoPro, Symantec or ..
PR
08/03AT&T : cell phone tower locations revealed
AQ
08/03AT&T : Kyndle & AT&T announce expansion of high speed internet to rural areas in..
AQ
08/03AT&T : Invests Nearly $40 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks in ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Court allows transcript release in AT&T/DOJ battle 
08/03Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio 
08/03John's June Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
08/03Netflix Is Contagious, And The Cure Is Comming. 
08/03DIVIDEND ARISTOCRAT PERFORMANCE : July 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 32 963 M
Net income 2018 20 735 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 6,29%
P/E ratio 2018 10,64
P/E ratio 2019 10,57
EV / Sales 2018 2,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Capitalization 234 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 35,9 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-17.00%233 699
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-12.68%180 837
NTT DOCOMO INC6.41%96 606
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP0.13%90 983
KDDI CORP8.07%68 898
VODAFONE GROUP-21.36%64 272
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.