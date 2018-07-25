AT&T : HBO Won't Sacrifice Identity Under AT&T's Ownership, Executive Says

By Joe Flint

HBO isn't going to become a content factory under new owner AT&T Inc., a top executive at the premium programmer said Wednesday at an entertainment-industry gathering.

"Let me put this as clearly as I can. There are no plans to dilute the HBO brand in favor of volume of programming," said HBO Programming President Casey Bloys at the semiannual Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Mr. Bloys was responding to questions about AT&T's plans for the service, which has been a topic of interest in media circles since AT&T closed on its deal to acquire HBO parent Time Warner Inc.

Last month at a town hall meeting at HBO's New York headquarters, John Stankey, the AT&T executive in charge of the newly acquired Time Warner assets, spoke of the need for more content at HBO and better engagement with its audience. He stressed that HBO has to build a closer relationship with its customers similar to Facebook and get them to spend more time watching programs.

"I want more hours of engagement," Mr. Stankey said, according to a transcript of the meeting reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, because "you get more data and information about a customer that then allows you to do things like monetize through alternate models of advertising as well as subscriptions."

The New York Times earlier reported on the town hall remarks, leading to speculation that HBO, which prides itself on being a boutique programmer, was going to become a mass production engine that would lose its identity and culture under its new owner.

In his remarks Wednesday, Mr. Bloys said there was no threat to HBO's identity. "We're not going to do anything that doesn't feel like something we wouldn't have done before," Mr. Bloys said. "No one is asking us to sacrifice quality for volume" or increase volume "to a point where we lose quality control."

AT&T highlighted its new media assets, including HBO, as strong points when it reported earnings this week for the second quarter. HBO posted revenue of $1.7 billion, an increase of 13% over the year-earlier period, driven primarily by subscriber revenue gains. Operating income was $530 million, flat from the previous year as revenue gains were offset by programming and marketing expenses as well as costs tied to the AT&T merger.

HBO spent about $2.7 billion on content last year, far less than Netflix's $6 billion budget for 2017 and $8 billion budget this year. Mr. Stankey has promised HBO more money for content but hasn't specified how much.

Netflix has far more original shows than HBO and spends aggressively in other areas of content where HBO used to dominate, including stand-up comedy specials.

In his town hall remarks last month, Mr. Stankey warned there will be growing pains involved in integrating the TV network into the telecommunications giant and positioning it to succeed against digital-media competitors.

"You will work very hard this next year," he told HBO executives at the town hall. "It's going to be a lot of work to kind of alter and change directions a little bit."

Mr. Stankey and HBO executives have said the town hall remarks were misinterpreted and that stepping up content production won't dilute HBO's brand or strategy. On AT&T's earnings call with analysts Tuesday, Mr. Stankey said the meeting had been "unfairly characterized."

Mr. Bloys said Mr. Stankey's promise to invest more in content was "music to our ears." He said Time Warner hadn't been increasing its investment in programming for HBO over the past few years.

Mr. Bloys joked that HBO won't be doing a "reboot of 'The Love Boat.'"

Write to Joe Flint at [email protected]