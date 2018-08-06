AT&T : How Investors Can Cash In on the M&A Boom -- WSJ

Mutual funds, ETFs let individuals play the merger-arbitrage game once reserved for pros

By Bailey McCann

As 2018 looks to be a big one for mergers and acquisitions, individual investors have more ways then ever to bet on the boom -- thanks to a handful of mutual funds and two exchange-traded funds focused on merger arbitrage.

A strategy once reserved mainly for hedge funds and professional investors, merger arbitrage typically involves buying the stock of an announced acquisition target, betting the deal will close and the shares will rise, and sometimes shorting the acquirer's stock on the bet it will fall. The main risk is that the deal might fall apart.

Betting on mergers and acquisitions may sound like a high-risk proposition, but the funds and ETFs that engage in the strategy generally make small bets on lots of deals with the aim of delivering steady annualized returns -- generally in the 3% to 5% range -- in exchange for less risk than one might expect with stock investing.

Some fund managers say interest in these investments is growing amid a resurgence in M&A activity. Some $2.6 trillion in deals have been announced globally this year through July, up 43% from the year-earlier period, according to data from Dealogic, with U.S. deal volume alone up 47%. At that pace, M&A activity could come close to or top the record $4.38 trillion in global deals announced in 2007.

"There have been a lot of deals -- small, medium, and large -- that have been announced in the last month or so and we expect the pace to continue," says Jonathan Lamensdorf, portfolio manager of Highland Capital's $38.5 million Merger Arbitrage Fund (HMEAX). "Getting more certainty around tax reform and deals like AT&T/Time Warner has been favorable to the market," he says, referring to a recent court ruling that allowed AT&T Inc. to proceed with its $80 billion-plus purchase of Time Warner Inc. despite an effort by U.S. regulators to block it.

Cash on hand

With merger activity booming, fund managers such as Mr. Lamensdorf report renewed interest from investors seeking to diversify away from stocks and bonds. About $1.64 billion has flowed into merger-arbitrage mutual funds and ETFs this year through June, according to Morningstar Inc. The category has returned negative 0.37% through July, versus a negative 1.59% return for the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond index.

While merger-arbitrage returns have been uneven in recent months amid uncertainty around global trade disputes and government scrutiny of some high-profile deals, these investments historically have performed well when M&A activity is strong and interest rates are rising. Rising rates can lead to bigger spreads between market prices and deal prices, potentially increasing arbitragers' returns.

Companies also have more cash than they have in recent memory, a trend that Roy Behren, portfolio manager of Westchester Capital Management's $1.19 billion Merger Fund (MERFX), says will be a boon for investors in merger-arbitrage funds.

"With cash on hand, companies don't have to go into debt to make an acquisition," he says. "Cash on hand can make it easier to get a deal done even if the market slows down or corrects. In fact, if that happens we could see volume go up because companies with cash will be able to potentially make acquisitions at a discount."

Even if companies issue new debt to buy a company, there is likely to be a strong appetite for it, making it easier to do deals, according to K.C. Nelson, portfolio manager for the $62.4 million Driehaus Event Driven Fund (DEVDX), as well as the $1.5 billion Driehaus Active Income Fund (LCMAX.) "Given where the rest of the fixed-income market is at right now, investors are showing strong demand for new issue because of the yield," he says.

In addition to mutual funds, there are two ETFs that promise exposure to merger arbitrage, but at a lower cost. Unlike funds run by active managers, who can take larger positions in deals they think may provide a bigger payoff, these ETFs make similar-size investments across all deals, using algorithms to determine when to buy and sell.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) automatically takes positions in any announced merger or acquisition where the acquirer plans to take a more than 50% controlling interest in the stock. Unlike classic merger arbitrage, MNA shorts the sector of the acquirer instead of the acquirer itself to lower the potential volatility of the fund.

ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) takes positions in as many as 40 announced deals and holds them until the deal closes. It shorts the acquirers, but also maintains a limited cash position to ensure liquidity and mitigate volatility.

Trading away upside?

Some fund managers who run merger-arbitrage strategies question these ETFs. They argue that because ETFs have set rules around when to buy and sell, they could be slow to remove stalled or broken deals from their indexes. "I think there are too many factors that can make a deal go sideways for an index to accurately reflect what's going on consistently, " says Mr. Behren.

Willis Brucker, a senior analyst and portfolio manager with Gabelli Funds, which offers merger arbitrage through a hedge fund, as well as mutual funds, says running such a strategy through an index can mean that investors trade away some upside because position sizes are going to be capped. Mr. Brucker determines the size of his positions based on the likely return of a given deal, which could mean having concentrated exposure to a few deals that are likely to have a bigger payoff.

Salvatore Bruno, chief information officer of IndexIQ, the firm behind MNA, says that while ETF investors may not get a premium from having big positions in fewer deals, broad-based exposure can provide diversification benefits. Mr. Bruno also says the lower volatility of the ETF may be a positive for investors with a lower risk tolerance.

