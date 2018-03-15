AT&T : How the DOJ's Face-Off With AT&T Could Alter -2

AT&T, in its own brief, said the department's legal arguments fell apart in trial preparations, writing: "Now, what remains of the government's case, 'like a Persian cat with its fur shaved, is alarmingly pale and thin,' " borrowing a turn of phrase from a 1992 case.

That choice of words raised eyebrows among some people close to Mr. Delrahim, who is of Persian descent.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon will hear opening arguments March 19. This isn't a jury trial. The judge alone, who oversaw the Comcast-NBCU settlement, will decide the merger's fate.

The Justice Department presents its case first, with a roster of witnesses likely to include officials from rival companies.

AT&T and Time Warner will spend a good portion of their defense on testimony from their own executives, including Mr. Stephenson and Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, about what they see as the deal's benefits.

Each side has hired economic experts who have conducted studies that offer dueling claims about how the merger will affect prices, consumers and cost savings. The government is relying upon University of California, Berkeley, business and economics professor Carl Shapiro, who served as a top Justice Department antitrust official in the Obama administration. AT&T has turned to University of Chicago economics professor Dennis Carlton, who has provided expert testimony in antitrust cases for more than 30 years.

Judge Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, is expected to rule in the next few months. The companies extended their merger agreement from April 22 to June 21 to give him more time.

Mr. Trump's comments hang over the case. After AT&T announced the deal in October 2016, Candidate Trump unequivocally said his administration would never allow the deal to be approved. After the department filed its lawsuit, Mr. Trump said he shouldn't comment on the litigation, then added: "Personally, I've always felt that that was a deal that's not good for the country. I think your pricing is going to go up."

There is no shortage of observers who believe Mr. Trump's position was motivated not by antitrust principles but by his distaste for CNN, whose news coverage he has criticized fiercely. Mr. Stephenson has called the tensions between Mr. Trump and CNN the "elephant in the room" when it comes to deciphering why the Justice Department sued.

Mr. Delrahim has publicly said Mr. Trump and the White House didn't influence his decision to sue AT&T. The telecom giant laid the groundwork to make Mr. Trump's comments an issue in the trial, but Judge Leon denied AT&T's request to access certain internal government communications about the deal. The company hadn't shown it had been especially singled out for disfavored treatment, the judge concluded.

Judge Leon's ruling could be a career-defining moment for Messrs. Delrahim and Stephenson. Both, in a sense, have pushed all of their poker chips to the middle of the table.

The AT&T head has made clear the Time Warner acquisition is integral to his vision for the company -- and equally clear he believes the government is treating AT&T unfairly. The bespectacled Oklahoman has spent his 35-year career at AT&T and its predecessor companies. His tenure as CEO includes a 2011 loss to the Justice Department that scuttled a $39 billion bid for wireless rival T-Mobile, a failure that cost AT&T more than $4 billion.

Mr. Delrahim previously served in the department's antitrust division in the George W. Bush administration. With the AT&T case, he brought one of the most consequential merger lawsuits in a generation within weeks of taking office last fall, under highly unusual circumstances because of Mr. Trump's comments about the deal.

The Justice Department has been riding a decade's momentum in court, with Obama antitrust enforcers succeeding in blocking several deals in which major rivals sought to merge.

Mr. Delrahim's opening act could either take that momentum to historical heights or deliver a painful blow to the department at a time when a new wave of deal making could be on the horizon.

Write to Brent Kendall at [email protected] and Drew FitzGerald at [email protected]