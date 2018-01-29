Log in
AT&T (T)

AT&T (T)
Mes dernières consult.
Report
AT&T : Rings in the Year of the Dog with 2018 Lunar New Year Celebrations

01/29/2018 | 08:49pm CET

2018 is the Year of the Dog according to the Chinese zodiac. And we're ready to celebrate with a special sweepstakes, festivities and local parades.

Win a trip to New York City or San Francisco

Start the Year of the Dog right and join our Lunar New Year Flyaway Sweepstakes.1 Enter between Jan. 29 and Feb. 14, 2018 for a chance to celebrate with us in New York or San Francisco. The winner will get to join us on the AT&T Parade Float in the participating cities.

And they'll get to take home a 4K Ultra HD TV, audio sound bar, $500 cash card and more.

Go to lny.att.com for details. And make sure to join the conversation #ATTLNY on your social channels.

Lunar New Year events

Celebrate Asian culture in a way that brings you the best of TV entertainment and savings this year. Stop by our festival booth for a digital prize wheel and an art installation on-site, exclusive offers and giveaways at the San Francisco Chinese New Year Festival & Parade and the19th Annual AT&TNew York City Lunar New Year Parade & Festival.

Learn more about each of these upcoming events in San Francisco and New York.

Happy Lunar New Year!

1. No Purchase Necessary. Open to U.S. residents, 18 or older (19 in AL and NE, 21 in MS). Ends 2/14/18 11:59pm ET. Void where prohibited. Subject to complete rules.

AT&T Inc. published this content on 29 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2018 19:49:08 UTC.

