AT&T (T)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/15 07:52:25 pm
37.155 USD   +0.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AT&T : Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days

03/15/2018 | 07:45pm CET
FILE PHOTO - An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena

(Reuters) - The trial to determine whether AT&T Inc's (>> AT&T) purchase of Time Warner Inc (>> Time Warner) is legal under U.S. antitrust law will be delayed two days because of scheduling issues, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

(Reuters) - The trial to determine whether AT&T Inc's (>> AT&T) purchase of Time Warner Inc is legal under U.S. antitrust law will be delayed two days because of scheduling issues, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit in November to stop AT&T, which owns DirecTV and other products with 25 million subscribers, from buying movie and TV show maker Time Warner, which owns HBO and CNN, among many other channels.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin on Monday in Washington but has been delayed until Wednesday, according to the person, who asked to remain anonymous because he was not permitted to speak to the media. The reason for the delay is to give time for more pretrial motions, the source said.

AT&T declined to comment. The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of AT&T pared gains slightly after the news trading around $37.20 while Time Warner Inc added to gains, up almost 1 percent around $97.30.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington DC; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Jessica Toonkel

Stocks treated in this article : Time Warner, AT&T
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TIME WARNER 0.64% 97.085 Delayed Quote.5.39%
Latest news on AT&T
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 160 B
EBIT 2018 30 808 M
Net income 2018 17 273 M
Debt 2018 107 B
Yield 2018 5,37%
P/E ratio 2018 13,32
P/E ratio 2019 13,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 230 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | T | US00206R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 40,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-4.76%229 632
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-9.46%187 489
NTT DOCOMO INC1.72%100 986
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-6.07%89 875
VODAFONE GROUP-13.87%75 284
KDDI CORP-5.44%65 488
