AT&T (T)
AT&T : U.S. court allows release of bench transcripts in AT&T merger fight

08/04/2018 | 01:36am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with AT&T logo is seen in front of displayed Time Warner logo in this picture illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An appeals court that is hearing the U.S. Justice Department's fight with AT&T over its merger with Time Warner agreed on Friday to allow the release of transcripts of bench conferences that the public was unable to listen in on during the trial in a lower court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said in an order on Friday that the government would be allowed to release transcripts of the conversations that generally occurred between Judge Richard Leon, who tried the case, and one or more lawyers from the Justice Department, AT&T and Time Warner.

A loud hissing noise was played over the public address system in the court during the conferences to ensure that reporters and others in the courtroom could not hear what was said.

Judge Leon ruled in June that the Justice Department was wrong to ask that a $85.4 billion (65.66 billion pounds) merger of AT&T, which owns DirecTV, and Time Warner be blocked. The government had said it would lead to higher prices for consumers and was illegal under antitrust law.

The Justice Department has appealed but no date has been set for when the appeals court will hear the case. The deal closed on June 14.

AT&T has said it would manage Time Warner’s Turner cable television networks as part of a separate business unit until February 2019 or the conclusion of the government's appeal.

The merger, announced in October 2016, was opposed by President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

By Diane Bartz

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 32 963 M
Net income 2018 20 735 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 6,29%
P/E ratio 2018 10,64
P/E ratio 2019 10,57
EV / Sales 2018 2,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Capitalization 234 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 35,9 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-18.08%233 699
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-12.68%180 837
NTT DOCOMO INC6.41%96 606
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP0.13%90 983
KDDI CORP8.07%68 898
VODAFONE GROUP-22.85%64 272
