AT&T : U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Opening arguments in a trial to decide if AT&T's (>> AT&T) plan to buy Time Warner is legal under U.S. antitrust law will begin on Wednesday following two days to hear pre-trial motions, Judge Richard Leon said in a pre-trial hearing on Thursday.

Leon also said that the trial could last six to eight weeks.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit in November to stop AT&T, which owns DirecTV and other products with 25 million subscribers, from buying movie and TV show maker Time Warner, which owns HBO and CNN, among many other channels.

