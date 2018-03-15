Log in
AT&T (T)

AT&T (T)
News 


AT&T : U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday

03/15/2018
FILE PHOTO - An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Opening arguments in a trial to decide if AT&T's (>> AT&T) plan to buy Time Warner (>> Time Warner) is legal under U.S. antitrust law will begin on Wednesday following two days to hear pre-trial motions, Judge Richard Leon said in a pre-trial hearing on Thursday.

Leon also said that the trial could last six to eight weeks.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit in November to stop AT&T, which owns DirecTV and other products with 25 million subscribers, from buying movie and TV show maker Time Warner, which owns HBO and CNN, among many other channels.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tom Brown)

Stocks treated in this article : Time Warner, AT&T
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 160 B
EBIT 2018 30 808 M
Net income 2018 17 273 M
Debt 2018 107 B
Yield 2018 5,37%
P/E ratio 2018 13,32
P/E ratio 2019 13,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 230 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | T | US00206R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 40,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-4.76%229 632
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-9.15%187 489
NTT DOCOMO INC2.11%100 986
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-6.33%89 875
VODAFONE GROUP-13.87%75 284
KDDI CORP-4.90%65 488
