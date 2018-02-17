Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AT&T : U.S. seeks to block AT&T from citing Trump opposition in merger lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 01:03am CET
An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday moved to prevent AT&T Inc (>> AT&T) from arguing that politics played a role in the government's decision to stop its merger with Time Warner Inc (>> AT&T), a deal that President Donald Trump had publicly criticized.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday moved to prevent AT&T Inc (>> AT&T) from arguing that politics played a role in the government's decision to stop its merger with Time Warner Inc (>> AT&T), a deal that President Donald Trump had publicly criticized.

"There was no selective enforcement," Justice Department lawyer Craig Conrath said at a pre-trial hearing. "The president is unhappy with CNN. We don't dispute that. But AT&T wants to turn that into a get-out-jail-free card for their illegal merger."

AT&T and Time Warner's lawyer Daniel Petrocelli, however, cited Trump's repeated criticism of the deal as reason to allow the company to argue that the government opposed the deal for political reasons. It is seeking records of communications between the White House and Justice Department that describe Trump's views on the merger.

AT&T wants the judge to review any communications found to see if they bolster their contention that the transaction was singled out because of Trump’s anger with CNN.

The documents were requested as preparation for a March 19 trial in which Judge Richard Leon will decide if the $85 billion deal would raise prices. The Justice Department sued to stop the deal on the grounds that it is illegal under antitrust law.

The government has asked Judge Leon to rule that AT&T may not cite politics, formally known as selective enforcement, as a defense and to quash a request for documents to support that defense.

AT&T's Petrocelli defended the request. "If there is something in those documents, it's important for us," he said at the hearing at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Leon said he would rule on Tuesday.

The deal has been followed more closely than most antitrust matters because Trump attacked it while on the campaign trail in 2016. Trump has also repeatedly criticized Time Warner's CNN news network and, in November, he reiterated his opposition to the proposed transaction.

Conrath said the government's lawsuit was not motivated by Trump's irritation with CNN and said it had offered several settlement options that would have allowed AT&T to acquire CNN.

As recently as November, Trump stood by his criticism of the proposed transaction.

"Personally I've always felt that that was a deal that's not a good deal for the country," the president said. "I think your pricing's going to go up, I don't think it's a good deal for the country."

Conrath warned that if the Justice Department were forced to conduct a much broader search for additional documents it could delay the trial until July. Leon also said he did not want the case to get “sidetracked.”

"We have no intention of losing this schedule," Petrocelli said.

Petrocelli said Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes had laid out in extensive detail the company’s belief that Trump’s improper influence was a factor in a deposition Thursday.

AT&T had taken the unusual step of including the assistant attorney general for antitrust, Makan Delrahim, on its witness list as it looks to find evidence to support its position that the government was bringing a case because of Trump’s anger.

Conrath offered an affidavit from Delrahim in which he said he had not been instructed or ordered by anyone at the White House or at the Justice Department to bring the lawsuit.

Merger cases, however, are judged illegal or legal depending on whether prices go up or innovation is lost because of the deal.

Petrocelli derided the government's case as "weak," saying that their economists had determined the price of AT&T's DirecTV could go down and that there could be a small increase to non-DirecTV consumers. Conrath sharply disagreed, saying the deal would cause "hundreds of millions of dollars of damage."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)

By Diane Bartz and David Shepardson

Stocks treated in this article : Time Warner, AT&T
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
01:04aAT&T : U.S. seeks to block AT&T from citing Trump opposition in merger lawsuit
RE
01:03aAT&T : U.S. seeks to block AT&T from citing Trump opposition in merger lawsuit
RE
02/16AT&T : Three love stories, one special month
PU
02/16AT&T : Mobility, Communications Workers of America Reach Tentative Agreement in ..
AQ
02/16AT&T : Great Place to Work and Fortune Name AT&T One of the 2018 FORTUNE 100 Bes..
AQ
02/15AT&T : Title AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Note..
PU
02/15AT&T : TitleAT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Retail Holders Only
PU
02/15AT&T : Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name AT&T One of the 2018 FORTUNE 100 Be..
PU
02/15AT&T : Division of Family & Children Services Selected as GradNation Acceleratio..
AQ
02/15AT&T INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/16AT&T pressing Trump contact issue in Time Warner pretrial hearing 
02/16Hedge funds bet on merger success, loading up on Time Warner 
02/16TOP CHAMPION DIVIDEND GAINERS : Meredith, National Fuel, Federal Realty... In Br.. 
02/15AT&T in tentative labor deal with Southeast mobility workers 
02/15The MnM Portfolio - Checking In On Portfolio Fundamentals 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 160 B
EBIT 2018 30 800 M
Net income 2018 17 375 M
Debt 2018 107 B
Yield 2018 5,51%
P/E ratio 2018 12,96
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capitalization 224 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | T | US00206R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 40,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-6.35%223 521
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-6.37%194 230
NTT DOCOMO INC-2.06%97 504
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-4.67%91 465
VODAFONE GROUP-14.95%75 170
KDDI CORP-8.19%63 760
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.