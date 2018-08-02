Log in
AT&T (T)
  AT&T (T)  
AT&T : and Applied Information Help Make Georgia School Zones Safer with Internet of Things Technology

08/02/2018

The end of summer is approaching and children heading back to school. So, it's more important than ever to think about driving safely around school zones. Just in time for the new school year, Applied Information and AT&T will help make school zones safer and more reliable for school children across Georgia with smart Internet of Things (IoT) beacon technology.

The Georgia Department of Transportation installed intelligent traffic solutions from Applied Information to improve road safety in school zones across the state with the company's smart beacon product, powered by AT&T connectivity. Georgia is the first state to deploy the IoT technology for school districts statewide.

Click here to learn more about the connected school zone beacons.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 23:16:00 UTC
