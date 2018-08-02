AT&T : and Applied Information Help Make Georgia School Zones Safer with Internet of Things Technology

The end of summer is approaching and children heading back to school. So, it's more important than ever to think about driving safely around school zones. Just in time for the new school year, Applied Information and AT&T will help make school zones safer and more reliable for school children across Georgia with smart Internet of Things (IoT) beacon technology.

The Georgia Department of Transportation installed intelligent traffic solutions from Applied Information to improve road safety in school zones across the state with the company's smart beacon product, powered by AT&T connectivity. Georgia is the first state to deploy the IoT technology for school districts statewide.

