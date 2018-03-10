AT&T : and Time Warner File Pre-Trial Brief With United States District Court

AT&T
and Time Warner today filed a pre-trial brief with the United States
District Court for the District Court of Columbia for United States
of America v. AT&T Inc., DIRECTV Group Holdings, LLC, and Time Warner
Inc.
To view the pre-trial brief, click here
or go to the “Latest Updates” section of the AT&T Investor Relations
website (https://investors.att.com).
