AT&T : and Time Warner File Pre-Trial Brief With United States District Court

AT&T and Time Warner today filed a pre-trial brief with the United States District Court for the District Court of Columbia for United States of America v. AT&T Inc., DIRECTV Group Holdings, LLC, and Time Warner Inc.

To view the pre-trial brief, click here or go to the “Latest Updates” section of the AT&T Investor Relations website (https://investors.att.com).

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is a holding company. AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005842/en/