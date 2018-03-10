Log in
AT&T (T)
AT&T : and Time Warner File Pre-Trial Brief With United States District Court

03/10/2018 | 01:19am CET

AT&T and Time Warner today filed a pre-trial brief with the United States District Court for the District Court of Columbia for United States of America v. AT&T Inc., DIRECTV Group Holdings, LLC, and Time Warner Inc.

To view the pre-trial brief, click here or go to the “Latest Updates” section of the AT&T Investor Relations website (https://investors.att.com).

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is a holding company. AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 160 B
EBIT 2018 30 808 M
Net income 2018 17 365 M
Debt 2018 107 B
Yield 2018 5,41%
P/E ratio 2018 13,22
P/E ratio 2019 12,94
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | T | US00206R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 40,7 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-5.07%227 912
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-9.02%186 911
NTT DOCOMO INC0.37%99 331
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-6.75%87 538
VODAFONE GROUP-11.66%76 373
KDDI CORP-6.13%64 557
