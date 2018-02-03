Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AT&T : merger judge says 'no big issues' in trial preparations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 02:57am CET
FILE PHOTO: An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. judge who will decide if wireless and pay TV provider AT&T Inc may purchase Time Warner Inc said on Friday that he saw "no big issues" in pre-trial preparations.

The Justice Department has said that the $85 billion deal is illegal because AT&T, once it owned movie and television show maker Time Warner, would have the ability and incentive to raise prices that it charges cable, satellite and streaming rivals for Time Warner's content.

AT&T disagreed, and the case will go to trial on March 19.

Judge Richard Leon noted during a short pre-trial hearing on Friday that he was pleased to see that "no big issues" had arisen that he needed to resolve.

The judge set a further pre-trial hearing for Feb. 16. He will also meet informally on Feb. 12 with small groups of lawyers from both sides to discuss how the trial will proceed.

The two sides are expected to exchange witness lists, with a maximum of 30 witnesses, and expert reports on Friday.

Both sides said they intended to call former Justice Department economists to support their case. AT&T will call Dennis Carlton, from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, while the Justice Department will call Carl Shapiro of the University of California at Berkeley.

U.S. President Donald Trump attacked the deal while on the campaign trail in 2016. Trump has also criticized Time Warner's CNN news network and, in November, reiterated his opposition to the proposed transaction.

AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson told analysts on a conference call this week that he expected the case to be resolved through litigation. "We remain very confident that we'll complete this merger," he said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Stocks treated in this article : Time Warner, AT&T
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
02:57a AT&T : merger judge says 'no big issues' in trial preparations
02/02 AT&T INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
02/02 China opposes US interference in business
02/02 China opposes US interference in business
02/02 AT&T : to Launch Next-Gen Streaming Device This Year
02/02 AT&T : On-Network Buildings with Fiber Number Almost 400,000
02/02 AT&T : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
02/02 AT&T : Students showcase cyber security inventions at Hackathon competition
02/02 AT&T : Next Gen Of DirecTV Now To Come This Year, AT&T CEO Says
02/02 AT&T : adds nearly 600K IP broadband customers as DSL base shrinks below 1M user..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/02 TIME WARNER : Stellar Trajectory For 2018 Growth
02/02 AT&T/DOJ case moves smoothly through pre-trial ahead of showdown
02/02 SPRINT'S MAGIC BOX : Landlords, Enterprise, And Sprint All Win
02/02 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Sprightly Jobs Growth Anticipated
02/01 AT&T restarts process to examine selling data centers
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 160 B
EBIT 2018 30 010 M
Net income 2018 17 162 M
Debt 2018 107 B
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 13,70
P/E ratio 2019 13,34
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 234 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | T | US00206R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 40,7 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-3.68%233 712
CHINA MOBILE LTD.2.15%211 791
NTT DOCOMO INC0.74%96 303
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-2.86%89 516
VODAFONE GROUP-8.77%83 175
KDDI CORP-1.41%65 761
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.