AT&T (T)
AT&T : revenue misses Wall Street estimates, shares slip

07/24/2018 | 11:21pm CEST
The AT&T logo is pictures on a building in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc reported quarterly revenue that fell shy of Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down about 1 percent after the close of regular trading.

After a six-week trial, the second-largest U.S. carrier by subscribers won court approval last month to close its $85 billion (64.72 billion pounds)acquisition of media company Time Warner Inc and began bundling the content it gains from the deal with new wireless plans in an effort to drive subscriber growth.

A federal appeals court last week approved the U.S. Justice Department's request for an expedited schedule to appeal the Time Warner ruling on antitrust concerns.

Time Warner and other merger costs were $321 million in the second quarter when the trial took place.

Total operating revenue fell about 2 percent to $38.99 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $39.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Dallas company's second-quarter revenue included the impact of an accounting change, AT&T said.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $5.1 billion, or 81 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $3.92 billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 91 cents per share. Analysts had expected adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents.

AT&T added a net 46,000 postpaid mobile phone subscribers in the second quarter. Analysts on average were expecting net adds of 14,000, according to financial and data analytics firm FactSet.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 172 B
EBIT 2018 33 866 M
Net income 2018 19 121 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 6,46%
P/E ratio 2018 10,84
P/E ratio 2019 10,39
EV / Sales 2018 2,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart AT&T
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 36,6 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-20.27%227 839
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-12.74%177 463
NTT DOCOMO INC6.00%97 251
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP3.81%94 641
KDDI CORP9.62%70 790
VODAFONE GROUP-24.26%62 132
