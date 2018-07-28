Log in
AT&T (T)
AT&T : to Offer Credits for Unlimited Data, Calls and Texts to Help Customers Affected by California Wildfires

07/28/2018 | 01:17am CEST

We're automatically issuing credits and waiving additional charges from July 27 through July 31 to provide unlimited data, voice and text for AT&T wireless customers and unlimited voice and text to AT&T PREPAID customers in affected areas of California.*

This applies to AT&T wireless customers with billing addresses and AT&T PREPAID customers with phone numbers in impacted zip codes**

Customers in these areas may still receive data alert notifications during these protected dates, but billing will reflect the correct data charges.

Additionally, affected video and home internet customers can contact us at 1-800-288-2020 with questions about their service, questions about damaged equipment or to voluntarily pause their service to suspend charges.

AT&T video customers with an active account and a Wi-Fi or wireless connection can access their DIRECTV or U-verse TV content by downloading the respective mobile app on Google Play for Android Devices or on iTunes for iOS devices.

We'll keep you updated on this blog regarding developments.

*Location based on billing zip code for AT&T wireless customers and billing phone number for AT&T PREPAID customers. Credits will post in 2-3 billing cycles. Dates based on local time zones.

**93623, 95306, 95311, 95318, 95325, 95338, 95345, 95389, 96001, 96002,96003, 96007, 96008, 96010, 96011, 96013, 96016, 96017, 96019, 96022, 96024, 96028, 96033, 96040, 96041, 96046, 96047, 96048, 96049, 96051, 96052, 96056, 96062, 96065, 96069, 96070, 96071, 96073, 96076, 96079, 96084, 96087, 96088, 96089, 96091, 96093, 96095, 96096, 96099.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 23:16:02 UTC
