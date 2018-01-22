FIRSTNET Unveiled: America’s Only Communications Platform Dedicated to Public Safety Gets a Dedicated Brand

In many ways, the story of FirstNet is a coming-of-age story. Such stories portray a main character's journey into adulthood when faced with some hardship that forces them to grow and mature. With FirstNet, that story is about first responders and their communications capabilities following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

FirstNet grew from a recommendation made by the 9/11 Commission into a vision championed by public safety for years. That vision was advanced by Congress and carried out by the First Responder Network Authority. Now, with all 50 states, 5 territories and D.C. on board, it's become a reality.

That reality brings public safety nationwide their own, dedicated communications platform to help them save lives and protect communities. And with it, a dedicated brand just for first responders.

I'm proud to unveil the new visual identity for FirstNet products and services. Designed with only public safety in mind, this brand is rooted in 3 essential elements:

Symbol - 3 horizontal lines represent the distinct but interconnected disciplines of public safety. They're united in communications, symbolized by a notch in the lower right corner. This forms a speech bubble that signifies seamless communication and harmonious interoperation for first responders nationwide.

- 3 horizontal lines represent the distinct but interconnected disciplines of public safety. They're united in communications, symbolized by a notch in the lower right corner. This forms a speech bubble that signifies seamless communication and harmonious interoperation for first responders nationwide. Wordmark - FIRST NET. We've bolded 'first' to show that this network is, first and foremost, a solution for firstresponders. The technology will never be more important than the first responders it benefits. This platform belongs to them. They fought for it, and they will continue to guide its development. Plus, they'll always be first in line for service.

- NET. We've bolded 'first' to show that this network is, first and foremost, a solution for firstresponders. The technology will never be more important than the first responders it benefits. This platform belongs to them. They fought for it, and they will continue to guide its development. Plus, they'll always be first in line for service. Attribution - 'Built with AT&T.' We chose each word carefully to reflect the brand's commitment to public safety. Built: This is a new effort, new solution and new network that is purpose-built for first responders. It's the only communications platform dedicated to public safety. And there's nothing else like it in the market. With: Collaboration with first responders will always be our foundation. AT&T: This is a solution built with the expertise of the nation's largest and most reliable network provider.* So, first responders can rely on it for their technology and communications needs.



- 'Built with AT&T.' We chose each word carefully to reflect the brand's commitment to public safety.

We'll begin rolling out this new brand today. Whenever first responders see it, they can be confident that they are getting something just for them. It's built in collaboration with them, backed by the expertise of AT&T and approved with the advocacy of the First Responder Network Authority.



The story of FirstNet is far from over. But as FirstNet continues to grow into the solution first responders demand and deserve, we're proud of where we've been. And we're excited about where we're going, ready to help first responders nationwide overcome their communications challenges and stand strong together.