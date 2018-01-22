Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

FIRSTNET Unveiled: America’s Only Communications Platform Dedicated to Public Safety Gets a Dedicated Brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2018 | 07:44pm CET

In many ways, the story of FirstNet is a coming-of-age story. Such stories portray a main character's journey into adulthood when faced with some hardship that forces them to grow and mature. With FirstNet, that story is about first responders and their communications capabilities following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

FirstNet grew from a recommendation made by the 9/11 Commission into a vision championed by public safety for years. That vision was advanced by Congress and carried out by the First Responder Network Authority. Now, with all 50 states, 5 territories and D.C. on board, it's become a reality.

That reality brings public safety nationwide their own, dedicated communications platform to help them save lives and protect communities. And with it, a dedicated brand just for first responders.

I'm proud to unveil the new visual identity for FirstNet products and services. Designed with only public safety in mind, this brand is rooted in 3 essential elements:

  • Symbol - 3 horizontal lines represent the distinct but interconnected disciplines of public safety. They're united in communications, symbolized by a notch in the lower right corner. This forms a speech bubble that signifies seamless communication and harmonious interoperation for first responders nationwide.
  • Wordmark - FIRSTNET. We've bolded 'first' to show that this network is, first and foremost, a solution for firstresponders. The technology will never be more important than the first responders it benefits. This platform belongs to them. They fought for it, and they will continue to guide its development. Plus, they'll always be first in line for service.
  • Attribution - 'Built with AT&T.' We chose each word carefully to reflect the brand's commitment to public safety.
    • Built: This is a new effort, new solution and new network that is purpose-built for first responders. It's the only communications platform dedicated to public safety. And there's nothing else like it in the market.
    • With: Collaboration with first responders will always be our foundation.
    • AT&T: This is a solution built with the expertise of the nation's largest and most reliable network provider.* So, first responders can rely on it for their technology and communications needs.

We'll begin rolling out this new brand today. Whenever first responders see it, they can be confident that they are getting something just for them. It's built in collaboration with them, backed by the expertise of AT&T and approved with the advocacy of the First Responder Network Authority.

The story of FirstNet is far from over. But as FirstNet continues to grow into the solution first responders demand and deserve, we're proud of where we've been. And we're excited about where we're going, ready to help first responders nationwide overcome their communications challenges and stand strong together.

*Coverage not avail. everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on voice and data performance from independent 3rd party data.

AT&T Inc. published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 18:44:00 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
07:44p FIRSTNET UNVEILED : America’s Only Communications Platform Dedicated to Pu..
07:04p AT&T : Greensboro Avenue work delayed
04:09p EQUINIX : AT&T Expands Network into Equinix Data Centers with On-Demand Capabili..
11:15a AT&T : rumored to launch the most affordable iPhone deal weve seen this year
10:02a AT&T : Ranks #1 in Telecom in Fortune's Most Admired Companies
01/20 AT&T : Workers Represented By CWA Ratify Contract
01/20 AT&T : Ranks #1 in Telecom in Fortune's Most Admired Companies for Fourth Year i..
01/20 AT&T : Lands Mobile Contract with Navy Worth Up to $993M
01/20 AT&T : As Verizon, AT&T data speeds improve, 53.4% of U.S. postpaid users sign u..
01/20 AT&T : And Arrow Electronics Partner To Incubate IoT Startups
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:41p CNBC : YouTube Live has 300K subscribers, behind Hulu Live TV
09:50a AT&T, Equinix team to provide on-demand networking
06:45a Dividend Aristocrats In A Rising Rate Environment
04:13a Dividend Growth Investing At Work
01/19 AT&T, Time Warner gain as question of trial stay emerges
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 160 B
EBIT 2017 27 949 M
Net income 2017 13 737 M
Debt 2017 114 B
Yield 2017 5,30%
P/E ratio 2017 16,46
P/E ratio 2018 14,54
EV / Sales 2017 2,14x
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | T | US00206R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 39,4 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-4.30%228 432
CHINA MOBILE LTD.1.58%211 482
NTT DOCOMO INC0.94%96 005
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-0.39%91 310
VODAFONE GROUP-3.91%83 546
KDDI CORP-3.36%64 116
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.