Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/06 09:44:11 pm
32.155 USD   -0.36%
09:27pSPRINT, T-MOBIL : source
RE
09:22pSprint, T-Mobile in early stages of regulatory review, no decisio..
RE
06:47pMOTOROLA : Announces New Mission-Critical Devices and Software for F..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sprint, T-Mobile in early stages of regulatory review, no decisions yet - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 09:22pm CEST
The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. antitrust enforcers are in the early stages of reviewing T-Mobile US Inc plan to buy Sprint Corp for $26 billion, and have reached no conclusions on how many wireless carriers the country needs, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Sprint shares were up 8.7 percent at $6.11 and T-Mobile rose 6.7 percent to $65.65 in late-afternoon trading, after the New York Post reported that U.S. regulators believed that just three national providers were needed, removing an obstacle to the deal.

The two companies compete against AT&T and Verizon to provide U.S. wireless service.

The source, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the record, said "at least" three carriers were needed, and that the report's assertion that regulators have decided on just three carriers was not entirely accurate.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. T-Mobile and Sprint declined to comment.

The deal, announced in late April, faces a review from the Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission that will likely last more than a year.

The two companies are the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers, respectively, and have defended their deal by saying they need to merge to build the next generation of 5G wireless technology in a "robust" nationwide network.

The Obama administration had taken at least twice to ensure that the United States had four wireless carriers. The head of the U.S. Justice Department Antitrust Division, Makan Delrahim, has declined to endorse that and said in June: "I don't think there's any magical number that I'm smart enough to glean."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Sanders and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T -0.05% 32.265 Delayed Quote.-17.00%
SPRINT CORP 7.65% 6.1 Delayed Quote.-4.58%
T-MOBILE US 5.69% 65.5 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.55% 52.633 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
09:27pSPRINT, T-MOBILE IN EARLY STAGES OF : source
RE
09:22pSprint, T-Mobile in early stages of regulatory review, no decisions yet - sou..
RE
06:47pMOTOROLA : Announces New Mission-Critical Devices and Software for First Respond..
AQ
06:46pMOTOROLA SOLUTION : ' FirstNet Ready' LTE Device Enables Secure Real-Time Data S..
AQ
04:53pAT&T : FirstNet Plans Emergency Drop Kits to Enhance Emergency Response; New Res..
AQ
04:52pACADIAN AMBULANCE JOINS FIRSTNET : Upgrading Connected Medical Devices; FirstNet..
AQ
04:52pAT&T : New Emergency Response Advancements with AT&T and RapidDeploy; Cloud-Base..
AQ
04:36pAT&T : FirstNet Plans Emergency Drop Kits, Creating a ‘Connected Bubble&rs..
PU
04:11pAT&T : Acadian Ambulance Joins FirstNet – America’s Public Safety Ne..
PU
04:01pAT&T : FirstNet Plans Emergency Drop Kits, Creating a 'Connected Bubble' for Pub..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:27pSprint, T-Mobile cut gains as Reuters reports review in early stages 
02:39pTHE MOUSE THAT ROARED : The Brown Bag Portfolio 12-Month Review 
02:33pROSE PORTFOLIO OPTIONS : Covered Puts And Calls - Nothing Naked 
01:37pT-Mobile back to price competition in 'unlimited' 
01:36pTMUS +6.7%, S +10% on report DOJ may favor three-carrier market 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 174 B
EBIT 2018 32 963 M
Net income 2018 20 735 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 6,21%
P/E ratio 2018 10,78
P/E ratio 2019 10,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,33x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Capitalization 234 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 35,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-17.00%236 410
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-12.62%180 830
NTT DOCOMO INC6.41%97 636
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP0.13%91 299
KDDI CORP8.07%69 797
VODAFONE GROUP-21.36%64 170
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.