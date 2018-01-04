Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATRA), a leading off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.25 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be $127,750,000, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Atara Biotherapeutics. The offering is expected to close on or about January 8, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



J.P. Morgan and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Canaccord Genuity Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The shares described above are being offered by Atara Biotherapeutics pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed by Atara Biotherapeutics with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 9, 2015 and became effective on November 23, 2015. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC, and a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to this offering, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan, by mail at J. P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204; or from Cowen, by mail at Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 631-274-2806.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a leading T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may imply “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the completion of the proposed public offering. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially from those projected and Atara Biotherapeutics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. There can be no assurance that Atara Biotherapeutics will be able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Risks and uncertainties relating to Atara Biotherapeutics and its business can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Atara Biotherapeutics’ quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2017, and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering filed with the SEC on January 2, 2018. Except as otherwise required by law, Atara Biotherapeutics disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

