ATCO : Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Reports a Change in Percentage of Ownership of ATCO Ltd. Class II Voting Shares February 20, 2018 » PDF » HTML

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Reports a Change in Percentage of Ownership of ATCO Ltd. Class II Voting Shares

Author: Marketwired

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. ('Sentgraf') advises today that the percentage of outstanding Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. held by Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. has increased by 2.00% since May 16, 2014, to 85.92%. The percentage increase was caused by third parties converting Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. into Class I Non-Voting Shares. The Class II Voting Shares are convertible into Class I Non-Voting Shares on a one-for-one basis at the option of the holders. The increase in Sentgraf's percentage ownership of the Class II Voting Shares was not the result of any action taken by Sentgraf or ATCO Ltd. This report is filed pursuant to technical disclosure requirements under applicable securities laws as a result of the change in Sentgraf's securityholding percentage described above.



Following the Class II Voting Share conversions, Sentgraf currently owns 11,447,520 Class II Voting Shares (85.92% of the Class II Voting Shares). Sentgraf, acting jointly with The Margaret E. Southern Spousal Trust, currently owns and controls 11,451,520 Class II Voting Shares (85.95% of the Class II Voting Shares).

This Press Release is being issued in compliance with securities regulatory requirements which require disclosure from a controlling shareholder for each 2% increase or decrease in its shareholdings. Additional information regarding this change in ownership percentage by Sentgraf may be obtained from the securities commissions or similar authorities in Canada through the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval website at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

S.G. (Sonja) McKenzie

General Manager

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

(403) 292-7777