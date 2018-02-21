Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  ATCO Ltd.    ACO.X   CA0467894006

ATCO LTD. (ACO.X)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

ATCO : Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Reports a Change in Percentage of Ownership of ATCO Ltd. Class II Voting Shares February 20, 2018 » PDF » HTML

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2018 | 12:26am CET

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Reports a Change in Percentage of Ownership of ATCO Ltd. Class II Voting Shares
Author: Marketwired

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. ('Sentgraf') advises today that the percentage of outstanding Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. held by Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. has increased by 2.00% since May 16, 2014, to 85.92%. The percentage increase was caused by third parties converting Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. into Class I Non-Voting Shares. The Class II Voting Shares are convertible into Class I Non-Voting Shares on a one-for-one basis at the option of the holders. The increase in Sentgraf's percentage ownership of the Class II Voting Shares was not the result of any action taken by Sentgraf or ATCO Ltd. This report is filed pursuant to technical disclosure requirements under applicable securities laws as a result of the change in Sentgraf's securityholding percentage described above.

Following the Class II Voting Share conversions, Sentgraf currently owns 11,447,520 Class II Voting Shares (85.92% of the Class II Voting Shares). Sentgraf, acting jointly with The Margaret E. Southern Spousal Trust, currently owns and controls 11,451,520 Class II Voting Shares (85.95% of the Class II Voting Shares).

This Press Release is being issued in compliance with securities regulatory requirements which require disclosure from a controlling shareholder for each 2% increase or decrease in its shareholdings. Additional information regarding this change in ownership percentage by Sentgraf may be obtained from the securities commissions or similar authorities in Canada through the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval website at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

S.G. (Sonja) McKenzie
General Manager
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.
(403) 292-7777

ATCO Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 23:25:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATCO LTD.
12:26aATCO : Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Reports a Change in Percentage of Ownership of ..
PU
02/08ATCO : to Provide Industrial Water Services to First-Of-Its-Kind Facility in Alb..
AQ
02/06ATCO : to Provide Industrial Water Services to First-Of-Its-Kind Facility in Alb..
PU
01/31ATCO : Wins Contract With the National Research Council of Canada
AQ
01/31ATCO : Wins Contract With the National Research Council of Canada
AQ
01/30ATCO : Wins Contract With the National Research Council of Canada January 30, 20..
PU
01/15ATCO LTD. : Eligible Dividends
AQ
2017CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED : Transfers ATCO Structures and Logistics Ownership I..
AQ
2017ATCO : Expands Global Renewables Portfolio With Hydro Acquisition in Mexico
AQ
2017CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED : Transfers ATCO Structures & Logistics Ownership Int..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/14Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of.. 
01/06Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of.. 
2017Atco declares CAD 0.3275 dividend 
2017Atco reports Q2 results 
2017ATCO (ACLTF) Presents At TD Power & Utilities Conference - Slideshow 
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 4 319 M
EBIT 2017 342 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 8 629 M
Yield 2017 3,02%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,39
EV / Sales 2017 3,15x
EV / Sales 2018 3,17x
Capitalization 4 963 M
Chart ATCO LTD.
Duration : Period :
ATCO Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | ACO.X | CA0467894006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ATCO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 48,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy C. Southern Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis A. DeChamplain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan M. Skiffington Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Charles W. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Robert T. Booth Not-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATCO LTD.-3.39%3 939
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-2.78%39 039
ENGIE-12.63%37 878
NATIONAL GRID PLC-15.34%35 313
SEMPRA ENERGY-1.36%27 401
ORSTED8.06%25 414
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.