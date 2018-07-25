ATCO : to Release Second Quarter Results Thursday, July 26, 2018 July 05, 2018 » PDF » HTML

Log in
News

ATCO : to Release Second Quarter Results Thursday, July 26, 2018 July 05, 2018

07/25/2018 | 04:08am CEST

ATCO Ltd. to Release Second Quarter Results Thursday, July 26, 2018
Author: Marketwired

CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATCO Ltd. (TSX:ACO.X) (TSX:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd. will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Thursday, July 26, 2018. The news release will be distributed via www.globenewswire.com and the results, including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be posted on www.ATCO.com.

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Media & Investor Inquiries:

D.A. (Dennis) DeChamplain
Senior Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
403-292-7502

Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'plan', 'estimate', 'expect', 'may', 'will', 'intend', 'should', and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Disclaimer

ATCO Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 02:07:06 UTC
