ATEME (ATEME)
News

Ateme : ATEME Enables High Quality UHD, Powers New TV Service for Canal+

03/15/2018

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, SAO PAULO, MARCH 15, 2018 - ATEME, video delivery leader, and CANAL+, #1 France Service Provider, extends their partnership to include UHD premium services.

Leveraging ATEME's continuous research and innovation in picture quality, CANAL+ workflow can now process both SD, HD and UHD content. The bandwidth efficiency (High Quality at low bitrates), the comprehensive input/output format coverage and processing techniques of ATEME's TITAN solution grant CANAL+ with the follow benefits :

  • Lower Operational Expenditures with optimized workflow
  • Broad reach from the deployed set top boxes to the latest satellite decoder and myCanalApp on OTT 4K devices
  • Increased subscriber satisfaction with superior quality service

“CANAL+ Group is a pioneer in technological innovation for entertainment. ATEME's efficient premium quality products gives us the ability to produce and release more and more innovative quality content for our subscribers”, said Philippe Rivas, CTO at CANAL+ Distribution.

Michel Artières, CEO of ATEME : “We are delighted to support CANAL+ Group in its development strategy by providing them with our solutions and our expertise. These new services expand our portfolio of 4K references, and demonstrates the technological excellence of our solutions and our ability to quickly deploy high quality TV services”.


About ATEME: ATEME (PARIS: ATEME), Transforming Video Delivery. ATEME is a global leader in HEVC, H264, MPEG2 video compression solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT. More information is available at www.ateme.com. Follow us on Twitter: @ateme_tweets and LinkedIn



Contacts


ATEME Press

Dorota Bouskela - ATEME Corporate Marketing

T: +33 169-358-988

E: [email protected]


CANAL+ Group Communication Department
Laurence Gallot
+33 1 71 35 02 22
Antoine Banet-Rivet
+33 1 71 35 00 26


ACTUS finance et communication

Investor Relations

Caroline Lesage

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

[email protected]


Financial Press Relations

Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

[email protected]


