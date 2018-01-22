Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Atenor : 2018.01.22 - ATENOR pursues its financing diversification

01/22/2018 | 07:14am CET

Press Release

ATENOR pursues its financing diversification

La Hulpe, 22 January 2018

ATENOR announces an increase in the amount of the CP/MTN programme for which BELFIUS Bank is dealer and arranger. The programme limit has been set at EUR 175 million (formerly EUR 150 million).

BELFIUS also recently coordinated the update of the EMTN programme (EUR 150 million) of which four tranches for a total amount of EUR 86.1 million were issued in October 2016 on four maturities staggered from 2021 to 2024. As a reminder, the banks BELFIUS, BNP PARIBAS FORTIS, ING, KBC and DEGROOF PETERCAM act as dealers in the EMTN programme.

Within the framework of these programmes, by targeting institutional investors, ATENOR will be focusing on short maturities in addition to bank loans granted within the framework of projects under development.

The borrowing maturities are spread out in order to be aligned with the various progress stages of portfolio projects.

While respecting its balance sheet equilibrium, ATENOR is securing diversified sources of financing to pursue the growth of its activities, which are currently located in five main cities (Brussels, Luxembourg, Paris, Budapest and Bucharest).

ATENOR is a real-estate development company listed on Euronext Brussels. Its mission is to provide appropriate responses to the new requirements imposed by changes in urban and professional life, through its urban planning and architectural approach. Within this framework, ATENOR invests in large-scale real-estate projects meeting strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment.

Reuters: ATE0.BR

-Bloomberg: ATEB BB

For further information, please contact Stéphan Sonneville SA, Chief Executive Officer or

Sidney D. Bens, Chief Financial Officer +32-2-387.22.99 - +32-2-387.23.16 - e-mail:[email protected]-www.atenor.be

Atenor SA published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:14:09 UTC.

