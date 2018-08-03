Log in
ATHENA IT-GROUP A/S (ATHENA)

ATHENA IT-GROUP A/S (ATHENA)
  Report  
End-of-day quote  - 12/30
12.5 DKK   0.00%
10/2018 : Månedlig opdatering for juli 2018
PU
10/2018 : Monthly update for July 2018
PU
08/02ATHENA IT A/S : Interim Financial Report – Half Year 2018
PU
10/2018: Monthly update for July 2018

08/03/2018 | 12:36pm CEST

Posted by admin in Company Announcements

Wind

  • In July 2018, the total wind production was 8% below estimates.
  • In particular, due to poor wind conditions, production generated in all our countries was lower than expected.
  • Net wind production year-to-date was in line with budget and fairly higher than the same period last year (+9%).

Solar

  • In July 2018, the total solar production was in line with budget.
  • In particular, the average irradiation was in line with estimates both in Italy and Spain.
  • Net solar production year-to-date was in line with estimates but lower than the same period last year (-10%).

Read the PDF file

Disclaimer

Athena Investments A/S published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Chart ATHENA IT-GROUP A/S
Athena IT-Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Erik Thorndahl Chief Executive Officer
Helge Munk Chairman
Poul Sindberg Chief Financial Officer
Søren Hougaard Director
Stig Hølledig Director
