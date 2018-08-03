10/2018: Monthly update for July 2018

Posted by admin in Company Announcements
Wind
In July 2018, the total wind production was 8% below estimates.
In particular, due to poor wind conditions, production generated in all our countries was lower than expected.
Net wind production year-to-date was in line with budget and fairly higher than the same period last year (+9%).
Solar
In July 2018, the total solar production was in line with budget.
In particular, the average irradiation was in line with estimates both in Italy and Spain.
Net solar production year-to-date was in line with estimates but lower than the same period last year (-10%).
