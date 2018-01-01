Athene : AGER Announces Deconsolidation from Athene Holding Ltd.

AGER Bermuda Holding Ltd. (“AGER”), the holding company of Athene
Holding Ltd.’s (“Athene”) European operations today announces its
deconsolidation from Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) (“Athene”).
AGER’s successful capital raise in April 2017, representing
approximately €2.2 billion, laid the foundation for growth in Europe and
was an important step toward AGER’s goal of becoming the premier
European run-off consolidator and life reinsurance partner. In August of
2017, AGER announced its intention to acquire Aegon Ireland, a
Dublin-based insurer, and expects to draw down capital to close the
acquisition in the first quarter of 2018, following satisfaction of all
conditions to closing, including receipt of regulatory approval.
Athene will remain a minority shareholder in AGER along with other
global investors including affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC
(NYSE: APO). Additionally, Athene will be a preferred reinsurer for
AGER’s spread liabilities and have representation on its board of
directors.
With the deconsolidation of AGER from Athene, AGER will change its name
to Athora Holding Ltd. effective mid-January 2018. The new name and look
reflects AGER’s expanded capabilities and the exciting direction the
company is taking, conveying a highly efficient, constantly improving
business with an analytical approach to success for all stakeholders.
AGER’s principal operating subsidiary remains Athene Lebensversicherung
AG (“Athene Leben”), based in Germany. Athene Leben had €5 billion in
invested assets as of 31 December 2016. The company has been in run-off
since 2010 and since that time has developed the experience and
efficiencies critical to succeed as a run-off specialist.
About AGER
AGER, through its subsidiaries, is a specialist in the European life
run-off market. The company offers solutions for insurers to monetize
their legacy portfolios while expertly serving the needs of
policyholders. The company’s principal operational subsidiary (Athene
Leben) is located in Wiesbaden, Germany, and it offers management
services via its subsidiary in London, United Kingdom.
About Athene Lebensversicherung AG
Athene Leben is a Germany-based insurance company specialized in the
efficient management of insurance portfolios in the areas of life,
annuities and retirement planning. The company’s 200 employees
efficiently manage and service approximately 300,000 contracts in
Germany from its headquarters in Wiesbaden. Athene Leben is part of the
Athene Deutschland group, which also includes Athene Pensionskasse AG, a
specialist entity that offers customized retirement and survivor’s
pensions under the occupational pension scheme.
