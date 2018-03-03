Athene Holding Ltd. : Adds Independent Board Member Fehmi Zeko

Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH), a leading retirement
services company, announced today that Mr. Fehmi Zeko has been appointed
to Athene’s board of directors, effective immediately.
Mr. Zeko is the Vice Chairman of the Global Technology, Media and
Telecommunications Investment Banking Group for Bank of America Merrill
Lynch in New York. In his role at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mr.
Zeko helped create and execute the strategic plan to drive the global
Technology, Media and Telecom franchise for large cap coverage.
Previously, Mr. Zeko served as Senior Managing Director at Macquarie
Capital, where he led the firm’s Global Telecom, Media, Entertainment
and Technology Investment Banking and Principal Investing Practice. In
addition, Mr. Zeko was Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of the Foros Group,
where he led the firm’s Media and Communication Advisory Practice.
“Fehmi has been a difference maker in the financial industry and we are
excited to welcome him to Athene’s board of directors,” said Jim
Belardi, CEO of Athene Holding, Ltd. “He brings a particular expertise
in technology, media and telecom to our board, which will be extremely
valuable.”
Pursuant to the bye-laws of the Company, Mr. Zeko’s appointment is on an
interim basis, subject to being elected by the shareholders of the
Company at the 2018 annual general meeting of shareholders. If elected
at the annual general meeting, Mr. Zeko would have a term that expires
at the 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders.
About Athene Holding Ltd.
Athene, through its subsidiaries,
is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and
acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number
of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The
products offered by Athene include:
-
Retail fixed and fixed indexed annuity products;
-
Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and
-
Institutional products, such as funding agreements and group annuity
contracts related to pension risk transfers.
Athene had total assets of approximately $100 billion as of December 31,
2017. Athene's principal subsidiaries include Athene Annuity & Life
Assurance Company, a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene
Annuity and Life Company, an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene
Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, a New York-domiciled
insurance company and Athene Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.
Further information about our companies can be found at www.athene.com.
Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements
This press
release contains, and certain oral statements made by our
representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exercise Act of 1934, as
amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially
from those set forth in, or implied by, such statements. These
statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AHL’s management
and the management of AHL’s subsidiaries. Generally, forward-looking
statements include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations
and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,”
“intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,”
“may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions.
Factors that could cause actual results, events and developments to
differ include, without limitation: the accuracy of our assumptions and
estimates; our ability to maintain or improve financial strength
ratings; our ability to manage our business in a highly regulated
industry; regulatory changes or actions; the impact of our reinsurers
failing to meet their assumed obligations; the impact of interest rate
fluctuations; changes in the federal income tax laws and regulations;
the implementation and the accuracy of our interpretation of the tax
reform act; litigation (including class action litigation), enforcement
investigations or regulatory scrutiny; the performance of third parties;
the loss of key personnel; telecommunication, information technology and
other operational systems failures; the continued availability of
capital; new accounting rules or changes to existing accounting rules;
general economic conditions; our ability to protect our intellectual
property; the ability to maintain or obtain approval of the Delaware
Department of Insurance, the Iowa Insurance Division and other
regulatory authorities as required for our operations; and other factors
discussed from time to time in AHL’s filings with the SEC, including our
annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which
can be found at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements described herein are qualified by these
cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual
results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be
realized. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise
forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the
occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating
results.
