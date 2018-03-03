Log in
ATHENE HOLDING LTD
Athene Holding Ltd. : Adds Independent Board Member Fehmi Zeko

03/03/2018

Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH), a leading retirement services company, announced today that Mr. Fehmi Zeko has been appointed to Athene’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Zeko is the Vice Chairman of the Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Investment Banking Group for Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. In his role at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mr. Zeko helped create and execute the strategic plan to drive the global Technology, Media and Telecom franchise for large cap coverage.

Previously, Mr. Zeko served as Senior Managing Director at Macquarie Capital, where he led the firm’s Global Telecom, Media, Entertainment and Technology Investment Banking and Principal Investing Practice. In addition, Mr. Zeko was Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of the Foros Group, where he led the firm’s Media and Communication Advisory Practice.

“Fehmi has been a difference maker in the financial industry and we are excited to welcome him to Athene’s board of directors,” said Jim Belardi, CEO of Athene Holding, Ltd. “He brings a particular expertise in technology, media and telecom to our board, which will be extremely valuable.”

Pursuant to the bye-laws of the Company, Mr. Zeko’s appointment is on an interim basis, subject to being elected by the shareholders of the Company at the 2018 annual general meeting of shareholders. If elected at the annual general meeting, Mr. Zeko would have a term that expires at the 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders.

About Athene Holding Ltd.
Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The products offered by Athene include:

  • Retail fixed and fixed indexed annuity products;
  • Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and
  • Institutional products, such as funding agreements and group annuity contracts related to pension risk transfers.

Athene had total assets of approximately $100 billion as of December 31, 2017. Athene's principal subsidiaries include Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity and Life Company, an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, a New York-domiciled insurance company and Athene Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.

Further information about our companies can be found at www.athene.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exercise Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AHL’s management and the management of AHL’s subsidiaries. Generally, forward-looking statements include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ include, without limitation: the accuracy of our assumptions and estimates; our ability to maintain or improve financial strength ratings; our ability to manage our business in a highly regulated industry; regulatory changes or actions; the impact of our reinsurers failing to meet their assumed obligations; the impact of interest rate fluctuations; changes in the federal income tax laws and regulations; the implementation and the accuracy of our interpretation of the tax reform act; litigation (including class action litigation), enforcement investigations or regulatory scrutiny; the performance of third parties; the loss of key personnel; telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems failures; the continued availability of capital; new accounting rules or changes to existing accounting rules; general economic conditions; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the ability to maintain or obtain approval of the Delaware Department of Insurance, the Iowa Insurance Division and other regulatory authorities as required for our operations; and other factors discussed from time to time in AHL’s filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which can be found at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements described herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.


© Business Wire 2018
