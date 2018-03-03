Athene Holding Ltd. : Adds Independent Board Member Fehmi Zeko

Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH), a leading retirement services company, announced today that Mr. Fehmi Zeko has been appointed to Athene’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Zeko is the Vice Chairman of the Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Investment Banking Group for Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. In his role at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mr. Zeko helped create and execute the strategic plan to drive the global Technology, Media and Telecom franchise for large cap coverage.

Previously, Mr. Zeko served as Senior Managing Director at Macquarie Capital, where he led the firm’s Global Telecom, Media, Entertainment and Technology Investment Banking and Principal Investing Practice. In addition, Mr. Zeko was Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of the Foros Group, where he led the firm’s Media and Communication Advisory Practice.

“Fehmi has been a difference maker in the financial industry and we are excited to welcome him to Athene’s board of directors,” said Jim Belardi, CEO of Athene Holding, Ltd. “He brings a particular expertise in technology, media and telecom to our board, which will be extremely valuable.”

Pursuant to the bye-laws of the Company, Mr. Zeko’s appointment is on an interim basis, subject to being elected by the shareholders of the Company at the 2018 annual general meeting of shareholders. If elected at the annual general meeting, Mr. Zeko would have a term that expires at the 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders.

About Athene Holding Ltd.

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The products offered by Athene include:

Retail fixed and fixed indexed annuity products;

Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and

Institutional products, such as funding agreements and group annuity contracts related to pension risk transfers.

Athene had total assets of approximately $100 billion as of December 31, 2017. Athene's principal subsidiaries include Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity and Life Company, an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, a New York-domiciled insurance company and Athene Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.

Further information about our companies can be found at www.athene.com.

