ATLANTIC GRUPA dd : Unleash your creativity and be a part of the Sarajevo Film Festival

Sarajevo celebrates art, culture and diversity again this year - and for the first time the audience from all over the region has the opportunity to take part in the role of the author of a unique short film, to be presented as part of the Sarajevo Film Festival.

More than 10 years of friendship

Under the key message, WE ARE ALL PART OF THE SAME STORY, as a longtime sponsor and friend of the festival, Atlantic Grupa, in cooperation with the Sarajevo Film Festival, has decided to use the emotions of the audience to create the first amateur vertical film. Art connects people, and it is exactly the openness, the emotion and the passion for film, culture and life that have been the guiding lights of this festival, which has become one of the most important points on the European festival map.

United in creativity

While the spirit of Sarajevo has been spreading throughout the region over the past years, and has enabled thousands of people to watch the film screenings from Sarajevo in their own towns, this year the boundaries have been moved - the idea of creativity and creation is bringing the entire region to Sarajevo. The wish is to inspire the audience to record their emotions, culture, experiences, customs and traditions with a mobile camera, and the incoming footage will create a film that will, in the best possible way, fully embody the key message: WE ARE ALL PART OF THE SAME STORY.

You, too, can be part of the film story

The feeling of creative excitement and the creation of a story that is bigger than any individual makes this project a special experience for all the participants. They will all find their names on the rolling credits of the film, which, after being presented in Sarajevo, will continue its life on the www.svismomiizistogfilma.com website. All information on how to participate in the creation of the first amateur vertical film, and the basic project information, is also available on this website, and the deadline for submitting the application is August 6. The film will be screened for the first time in Sarajevo on August 12 as part of the official House of Shorts program, after which it will conquer the region.