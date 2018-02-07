Atlantic Power Corporation : Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Results and Conference Call

DEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) (TSX: ATP) ("Atlantic Power" or the "Company") plans to release its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 after the market closes on the afternoon of Thursday, March 1, 2018. A telephone conference call and webcast hosted by Atlantic Power's management team will be held on Friday, March 2, 2018 at 8:30 AM ET. Management's prepared remarks and the accompanying presentation for the conference call will be posted on the Conference Calls page of the Company's website (www.atlanticpower.com) on the evening of March 1. During the conference call, management will present brief prepared remarks with the majority of the time allocated to addressing questions from analysts and investors.

Conference Call / Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, March 2, 2018

Start Time: 8:30 AM ET

Phone Number: U.S. (Toll Free) 1-855-239-3193; Canada (Toll Free) 1-855-669-9657; International (Toll) 1-412-542-4129.

Conference Access: Please request access to the Atlantic Power conference call.

Webcast: The call will be broadcast over Atlantic Power's website at www.atlanticpower.com.

Replay/Archive Information:

Replay: Access conference call number 10117040 at the following telephone numbers: U.S. (Toll Free) 1-877-344-7529; Canada (Toll Free) 1-855-669-9658; International (Toll) 1-412-317-0088. The replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through April 2, 2018 at 11:59 PM ET.

Webcast archive: The conference call will be archived on Atlantic Power's website at www.atlanticpower.com for a period of 12 months.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power owns and operates a diverse fleet of twenty-two power generation assets across nine states in the United States and two provinces in Canada. The Company's power generation projects sell electricity to utilities and other large commercial customers largely under long-term PPAs, which seek to minimize exposure to changes in commodity prices. The aggregate electric generating capacity of this portfolio on a gross ownership basis is approximately 1,793 megawatts ("MW"), and on a net ownership basis is approximately 1,440 MW. Eighteen of the projects are currently operational, totaling 1,633 MW on a gross ownership basis and 1,280 MW on a net ownership basis. The remaining four projects, all in Ontario, are not operational, three due to revised contractual arrangements with the offtaker and the other, Tunis, has a forward-starting 15-year PPA that will commence with the commercial operation of the plant before June 2019. Eighteen of the power generation projects are majority-owned and directly operated and maintained by the Company.

Atlantic Power's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AT and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATP. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.atlanticpower.com or contact:

Atlantic Power Corporation

Investor Relations

(617) 977-2700

[email protected]

Copies of the Company's financial data and other publicly filed documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml under "Atlantic Power Corporation" or on the Company's website.

