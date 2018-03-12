AFH The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong notifies investors of an investigation concerning whether Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM:AFH) violated federal securities laws.

Click here to learn about the case: http://docs.wongesq.com/AFH-Info-Request-Form-1841. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On March 1, 2018, Atlas announced it took a significant loss reserve charge in the fourth quarter related to the Company’s commercial auto claims from 2015 and prior. On this news, the Company’s share price fell 40.96%, to close at $11.10 on March 2, 2018.

To learn more about the investigation of Atlas Financial contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://docs.wongesq.com/AFH-Info-Request-Form-1841.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006244/en/