AFH The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong notifies investors of an investigation
concerning whether Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas Financial” or
the “Company”) (NASDAQGM:AFH) violated federal securities laws.
On March 1, 2018, Atlas announced it took a significant loss reserve
charge in the fourth quarter related to the Company’s commercial auto
claims from 2015 and prior. On this news, the Company’s share price fell
40.96%, to close at $11.10 on March 2, 2018.
