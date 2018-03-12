Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlas Financial Holdings Inc    AFH   KYG062071157

ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (AFH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AFH The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 10:22pm CET

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong notifies investors of an investigation concerning whether Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM:AFH) violated federal securities laws.

Click here to learn about the case: http://docs.wongesq.com/AFH-Info-Request-Form-1841. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On March 1, 2018, Atlas announced it took a significant loss reserve charge in the fourth quarter related to the Company’s commercial auto claims from 2015 and prior. On this news, the Company’s share price fell 40.96%, to close at $11.10 on March 2, 2018.

To learn more about the investigation of Atlas Financial contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://docs.wongesq.com/AFH-Info-Request-Form-1841.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS I
10:22pAFH The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation Inv..
BU
05:37pATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Acti..
AC
03/10ATLAS FINANCIAL : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Atlas Financial ..
PR
03/09AFH The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation In..
BU
03/09ATLAS FINANCIAL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses..
PR
03/08ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces th..
AC
03/08Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possibl..
BU
03/08Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against At..
BU
03/07ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm ..
AC
03/07Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possib..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/04The Bloodbath Can Start For Atlas 
03/02Atlas Financial shares down 41% on increase in loss reserves 
03/02FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 50 pm (03/02/2018) 
03/02Midday Gainers / Losers (3/2/2018) 
03/02PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (3/2/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 222 M
EBIT 2017 19,5 M
Net income 2017 -39,1 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,34
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,66x
Capitalization 144 M
Chart ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS I
Duration : Period :
Atlas Financial Holdings I Technical Analysis Chart | AFH | KYG062071157 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,5 $
Spread / Average Target 96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott D. Wollney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon G. Pratt Chairman
Leslie A. DiMaggio Vice President-Operations & Information Technology
Paul Anthony Romano Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Vice President
Jordan M. Kupinsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC-41.61%135
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION4.79%35 113
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.7.23%30 499
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO (GROUP) OF CHINA12.85%23 391
ADMIRAL GROUP-4.40%7 614
TRYG A/S-5.35%7 333
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.