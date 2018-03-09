Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlas Financial Holdings Inc    AFH   KYG062071157

ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (AFH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

ATLAS FINANCIAL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2018 | 01:15am CET

NEW YORK, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AFH).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Atlas stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/AFH.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
[email protected]
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-financial-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50000-investing-in-atlas-financial-holdings-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300611278.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS I
01:15aATLAS FINANCIAL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses..
PR
03/08ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces th..
AC
03/08Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possibl..
BU
03/08Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against At..
BU
03/07ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm ..
AC
03/07Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possib..
BU
03/07BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC N : May 4, 2018
PR
03/06BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fil..
BU
03/06Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial..
PR
03/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Atlas..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/04The Bloodbath Can Start For Atlas 
03/02Atlas Financial shares down 41% on increase in loss reserves 
03/02FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 50 pm (03/02/2018) 
03/02Midday Gainers / Losers (3/2/2018) 
03/02PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (3/2/2018) 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.