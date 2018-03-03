Log in
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (AFH)
ATLAS FINANCIAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - (AFH)

03/03/2018 | 04:51am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGM: AFH).

On March 1, 2018, the Company disclosed that, following “a comprehensive review of its reserves” it was substantially increasing its overall reserves “based on year-end actuarial work coupled with a detailed internal file audit for claims with reserves not established by the Company’s predictive analytics tools….”

On this news, the price of Atlas’ shares plummeted.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Atlas and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

If you are an Atlas shareholder and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-afh/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
