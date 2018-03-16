Log in
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (AFH)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. And Reminds Investors To Contact The Firm

03/16/2018 | 06:36pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AFH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/Schall.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 13, 2017, and March 2, 2018, inclusive, are encouraged to contact the firm before May 4, 2018, the lead plaintiff deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected]

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Atlas failed to employ internal controls to ensure appropriate accounting practices, including, but not limited to, the calculation of certain loss reserves; (2) Atlas's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak; (3) consequently, Atlas's financial statements were inaccurate and misleading, including by understating certain loss reserves; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Atlas's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the truth about these actions was revealed to the investing public, shares dropped, causing shareholders harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 222 M
EBIT 2017 19,5 M
Net income 2017 -39,1 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,99
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,71x
Capitalization 153 M
Chart ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS I
Duration : Period :
Atlas Financial Holdings I Technical Analysis Chart | AFH | KYG062071157 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,0 $
Spread / Average Target -5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott D. Wollney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon G. Pratt Chairman
Leslie A. DiMaggio Vice President-Operations & Information Technology
Paul Anthony Romano Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Vice President
Jordan M. Kupinsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC-37.96%148
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION9.02%34 904
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.8.54%30 846
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO (GROUP) OF CHINA11.57%23 210
ADMIRAL GROUP-5.02%7 624
TRYG A/S-5.28%7 329
