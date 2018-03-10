Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlas Financial Holdings Inc    AFH   KYG062071157

ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (AFH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Atlas Financial : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 01:16am CET

BERWYN, Pa., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AFH) securities between March 13, 2017, and March 2, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Atlas shareholders may, no later than May 4, 2018, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class.  If you purchased shares of Atlas and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is a specialty commercial transportation insurer of taxi cabs, limousines, paratransit and other transport businesses around the United States.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company failed to employ internal controls to ensure appropriate accounting practices, including, but not limited to, the calculation of certain loss reserves; (ii) the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak; (iii) the Company's financial statements were inaccurate and misleading, including by understating certain loss reserves; and (iv) that as a result of the foregoing, Atlas' business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 1, 2018, post-market, the Company issued a press release entitled "Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Preliminary 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results," announcing a large increase in its reserves.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $7.70, or 40.96%, to close at $11.10 per share on March 2, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than May 4, 2018, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff."  Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.  You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here.  For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:             
RM LAW, P.C. 
Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire
1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300
Berwyn, PA 19312
484-324-6800
844-291-9299
[email protected] 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-class-action-lawsuit-against-atlas-financial-holdings-inc-300611712.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS I
01:16aATLAS FINANCIAL : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Atlas Financial ..
PR
03/09AFH The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation In..
BU
03/09ATLAS FINANCIAL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses..
PR
03/08ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces th..
AC
03/08Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possibl..
BU
03/08Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against At..
BU
03/07ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm ..
AC
03/07Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possib..
BU
03/07BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC N : May 4, 2018
PR
03/06BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fil..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/04The Bloodbath Can Start For Atlas 
03/02Atlas Financial shares down 41% on increase in loss reserves 
03/02FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 50 pm (03/02/2018) 
03/02Midday Gainers / Losers (3/2/2018) 
03/02PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (3/2/2018) 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.