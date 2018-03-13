Robbins Arroyo LLP: Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces
that purchasers of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGM: AFH) have
filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and
directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
between March 13, 2017 and March 2, 2018. Atlas, through its
subsidiaries, underwrites commercial automobile insurance policies in
the United States.
Atlas Accused of Understating Certain Loss Reserves
According to the complaint, throughout the class period, Atlas attested
to the effectiveness of the company's financial reporting. However,
Atlas failed to employ internal controls to ensure appropriate
accounting practices, in turn causing the company to understate certain
loss reserves. On March 1, 2018, Atlas announced a large increase to its
reserves, noting disappointment in the corresponding reduction of the
company’s book value. Following the announcement, on March 2, 2018,
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. downgraded the company's shares to neutral,
and Bloomberg news noted that the company's risk of default had
increased. On this news, Atlas' stock price fell over 40% to close at
$11.10 per share on March 2, 2018.
Atlas Shareholders Have Legal Options
If you would like more information about your rights and potential
remedies, contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, [email protected],
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested.
