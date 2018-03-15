The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM:AFH) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2018, Atlas announced it took a significant loss reserve charge in the fourth quarter related to the Company’s commercial auto claims from 2015 and prior. On this news, the Company’s share price fell 40.96%, to close at $11.10 on March 2, 2018.

