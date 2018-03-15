Log in
Atlas Financial Holdings Inc    AFH

ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (AFH)
The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.

03/15/2018 | 12:30am CET

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM:AFH) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2018, Atlas announced it took a significant loss reserve charge in the fourth quarter related to the Company’s commercial auto claims from 2015 and prior. On this news, the Company’s share price fell 40.96%, to close at $11.10 on March 2, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Atlas Financial and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/AFH-Info-Request-Form-271.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 222 M
EBIT 2017 19,5 M
Net income 2017 -39,1 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,58
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,69x
Capitalization 150 M
Chart ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS I
Duration : Period :
Atlas Financial Holdings I Technical Analysis Chart | AFH | KYG062071157 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,5 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott D. Wollney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon G. Pratt Chairman
Leslie A. DiMaggio Vice President-Operations & Information Technology
Paul Anthony Romano Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Vice President
Jordan M. Kupinsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC-40.15%150
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION6.48%34 881
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.6.44%30 673
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO (GROUP) OF CHINA11.83%23 535
ADMIRAL GROUP-2.82%7 617
TRYG A/S-5.93%7 361
