The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of
Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM:AFH) concerning possible
violations of federal securities laws.
On March 1, 2018, Atlas announced it took a significant loss reserve
charge in the fourth quarter related to the Company’s commercial auto
claims from 2015 and prior. On this news, the Company’s share price fell
40.96%, to close at $11.10 on March 2, 2018.
If you suffered a loss in Atlas Financial and wish to obtain additional
information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at
212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/AFH-Info-Request-Form-271.
Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities
litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006260/en/