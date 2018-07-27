Atlas Iron : Hancock Offer is unconditional

27 July 2018

Hancock Offer is unconditional

Atlas Iron Limited (Atlas) (ASX: AGO) refers to the off-market takeover bid for all the issued shares of Atlas by Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd ACN 008 676 417 through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Redstone Corporation Pty Ltd ACN 625 680 159 (Redstone) (Hancock Offer).

Atlas lodged its Target's Statement in relation to the Hancock Offer with ASX on 16 July 2018. The Target's Statement includes a report from an independent expert, which concludes that the Hancock Offer is fair and reasonable to Atlas shareholders.

Following notices received from Redstone today, the Hancock Offer is no longer subject to any conditions. Redstone advises that it will pay shareholders who accept the Hancock Offer within seven days of their acceptance (see section 8.16 of the Bidder's Statement for further information).

To accept the Hancock Offer, shareholders must follow the instructions in section 8.3 of the Bidder's Statement. Acceptances must be received by 3 August 2018 unless the Hancock Offer is extended.

Redstone has opened an information line to assist Atlas shareholders with queries about how to accept the Hancock Offer which can be contacted on 1300 853 598 for Australian callers or +61 1300 853 598 for international callers.

Investor Enquiries:

Atlas Iron Limited