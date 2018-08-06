FMG: Fortescue Announces Partial Sale of Shareholding in

6 August 2018
The Companies Officer
Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000
Dear Madam or Sir
Fortescue Announces Partial Sale of Shareholding in Atlas Iron Limited
Fortescue Metals Group (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) advises that it has reduced its aggregate physical and economic interest in Atlas Iron Limited (ASX: AGO, Atlas Iron) from 19.9% to 11.37%.
Fortescue's Chief Executive Officer, Ms Elizabeth Gaines, said "Fortescue has considered its options with regard to the 19.9% shareholding in Atlas Iron and has decided to retain a substantial shareholding for strategic reasons reflecting our confidence in the long term fundamentals of the iron ore sector in the Pilbara. Fortescue looks forward to participating in the future of Atlas Iron and is confident that the Directors of Atlas Iron will continue to act in the best interests of all shareholders."
"Fortescue will actively participate in the proposed industry consultation with the Western Australian State Government regarding berth access at Port Hedland. We will continue to focus on our US$1.275 billion Eliwana mine and rail project, together with the pending decision on the Iron Bridge high grade magnetite project with our joint venture partners later this calendar year."
An updated substantial shareholder notice will be lodged in due course.
Yours sincerely
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
Cameron Wilson
Company Secretary
|
Fortescue Metals Group Limited
|
PO Box 6915
|
ABN 57 002 594 872
|
East Perth, Western Australia
|
Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace
|
P +61 8 6218 8888
|
East Perth, Western Australia
|
E [email protected]
|
6004
Disclaimer
Atlas Iron Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 02:10:05 UTC