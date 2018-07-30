Atlassian : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that members of senior management will present at the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston, MA

Date: Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Time: 12:05pm PT (3:05pm ET)

Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference

Location: Intercontinental Hotel, Boston, MA

Date: Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Time: 5:00am PT (8:00am ET)

A webcast of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Atlassian website, https://investors.atlassian.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available following the live presentation.

Atlassian has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website (https://investors.atlassian.com) as a means of making material information public and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

