ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
Atlassian : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

07/30/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that members of senior management will present at the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston, MA
Date: Tuesday, August 7, 2018
Time: 12:05pm PT (3:05pm ET)

Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference
Location: Intercontinental Hotel, Boston, MA
Date: Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Time: 5:00am PT (8:00am ET)

A webcast of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Atlassian website, https://investors.atlassian.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available following the live presentation.

Atlassian has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website (https://investors.atlassian.com) as a means of making material information public and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss and complete shared work. Teams at more than 125,000 customers, across large and small organizations - including General Motors, Walmart Labs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Lyft, Verizon, Spotify and NASA - use Atlassian's project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket and Jira Service Desk, at https://atlassian.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 149 M
EBIT 2019 231 M
Net income 2019 -63,2 M
Finance 2019 1 273 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
EV / Sales 2020 9,56x
Capitalization 15 639 M
Chart ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Atlassian Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 79,5 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Farquhar Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Cannon-Brookes Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay Simons President
Shona L. Brown Chairman
James A. Beer Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC62.21%15 639
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.88%842 232
RED HAT21.10%26 493
CITRIX SYSTEMS27.33%15 316
SPLUNK INC22.04%15 086
SYNOPSYS9.28%13 880
