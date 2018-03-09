Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atossa Genetics Inc    ATOS

ATOSSA GENETICS INC (ATOS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Atossa Genetics Inc : Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Atossa Genetics and Jaguar Health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2018 | 02:19pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / Shares of Atossa ended in the green on Thursday but fell deep into the red in after-hours trading when it announced its financial report for 2017. Shares of Jaguar Health were soaring after announcing that the FDA has indicated that its Reasonable Expectation of Effectiveness (RxE) Technical Section is complete towards conditional approval of the company's lead veterinary drug product candidate.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Atossa Genetics Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=ATOS

Jaguar Health, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=JAGX

Atossa Genetics Inc. shares were flying high in Thursday trading, closing the day up 18.94%, but then saw all of those gains wiped out in after-hours trading when the company reported 2017 financial results and provided a Company update. For the year ended December 31st, 2017, Atossa reported total operating expenses of $7,649,171. This was a decrease from the year before. For last year and 2016 the company had no source of sustainable revenue and no associated cost of revenue. The company's President and CEO Dr. Steve Quay, stated, "In the later part of 2017, we completed a Phase 1 Study of our proprietary oral and topical Endoxifen formulations, and we were pleased to report that all study objectives were met. We are now looking forward to opening enrollment in two Phase 2 studies. One will use our oral Endoxifen to treat breast cancer patients who are not responding to tamoxifen. Tamoxifen is the current FDA-approved standard of care for the approximately one million breast cancer survivors to prevent a recurrence and new cancer. The second study will use our topical Endoxifen to determine if it can reduce a condition called mammographic breast density, or MBD. Mammographic Breast Density is an independent risk factor for developing breast cancer. "

Access RDI's Atossa Genetics Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=ATOS

Jaguar Health, Inc. shares closed up 131% on Thursday with about 180 million shares traded. The stock was one of the biggest gainers on the NASDAQ after the commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company announced some positive news regarding the FDA. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) has indicated that the company's Reasonable Expectation of Effectiveness (RxE) Technical Section is complete towards conditional approval of Canalevia? for treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs. Canalevia is the company's lead veterinary drug product candidate. The indication was based on CVM's review of the results of Jaguar's completed pilot study (CANA-001) of Canalevia?. Vice president and clinical veterinarian, Dr. Michael Guy, DVM, MS, PhD, commented, "Jaguar has now completed two of the four required technical sections of the Company's application for conditional approval of Canalevia? for CID in dogs. With receipt of conditional approval for this indication, we would expect to conduct the commercial launch of Canalevia? for CID in dogs in mid-2019."

Access RDI's Jaguar Health, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/report/?ticker=JAGX

Our Actionable Research on Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) and Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATOSSA GENETICS INC
02:19pATOSSA GENETICS INC : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Atossa Geneti..
AC
11:20aATOSSA GENETICS : Announces 2017 Financial Results and Provides Company Update
AQ
03/08ATOSSA GENETICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
03/08ATOSSA GENETICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
03/08Atossa Genetics Announces 2017 Financial Results and Provides Company Update
GL
02/28ATOSSA GENETICS INC : "Clear Skies Ahead?"
AC
02/21ATOSSA GENETICS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
02/15ATOSSA GENETICS : to Present at Adoptive T-Cell Therapy Symposium Molecular Medi..
AQ
02/14ATOSSA GENETICS INC : Atossa Genetic's Janet Rea Presenting On ''TRAP CAR-T and ..
AC
02/13Atossa Genetics to Present at Adoptive T-Cell Therapy Symposium - Molecular M..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/08Atossa Genetics reports FY results 
03/06FDA OKs direct-to-consumer test for certain types of breast cancer mutations 
02/11ATOSSA GENETICS : Wait And See 
02/02Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Endoxifen Clinical Update - Slideshow 
02/01Atossa's endoxifen shows much quicker absorption than tamoxifen in early-stag.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -10,8 M
Net income 2018 -10,8 M
Debt 2018 5,69 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 22,3 M
Chart ATOSSA GENETICS INC
Duration : Period :
Atossa Genetics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | ATOS | US04962H2094 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ATOSSA GENETICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven C. Quay Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Guse CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Shu Chih Chen Director
Stephen J. Galli Independent Director
H. Lawrence Remmel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOSSA GENETICS INC216.58%22
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC11.73%84 891
DANAHER CORPORATION5.29%70 880
INTUITIVE SURGICAL16.87%48 884
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.57%38 243
ROYAL PHILIPS-0.51%36 890
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.