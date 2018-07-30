Log in
ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS INC.
ATS TO HOST FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL WEDNESDAY AUGUST 15, 2018 AT 10:00 AM EASTERN

07/30/2018

July 30, 2018


Cambridge, Ontario, (July 30, 2018) - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX:ATA) ('ATS' or the 'Company') will report its financial results for the first quarter ended July 1, 2018 before the TSX opens on August 15, 2018.

At 10:00 a.m. eastern Wednesday, August 15, 2018, the Company will host a conference call and webcast of management's quarterly remarks and follow up question and answer period with analysts.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed live at www.atsautomation.com. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (416) 764-8688 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference will be available on the ATS website following the call. Alternatively, a telephone recording of the call will be available for one week (until midnight August 22, 2018) by dialing (416) 764-8677 and entering passcode 551836 followed by the number sign.

About ATS
ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas. Founded in 1978, ATS employs approximately 3,800 people at 20 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

For more information, contact:
Sonya Mehan
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
519-653-6500

Disclaimer

ATS - Automation Tooling Systems Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 14:41:00 UTC
