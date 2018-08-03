Attica Bank : Notification of important changes concerning voting- L.3556/2007

Log in
08/03/2018 | 05:11pm CEST

ANNOUNCEMENT, 03/08/2018

NOTIFICATION OF IMPORTANT CHANGES CONCERNING VOTING RIGHTS UNDER LAW 3556/2007.

Attica Bank S.A., pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007, informs investors that following the notification of EFKA (Unified Social Security Institution) to the Hellenic Capital Market Association (Prot. No. 7961/02-08-2018), the voting rights deriving from the ordinary shares of EFKA (Unified Social Security Institution) to Attica Bank are exercised by the Financial Stability Fund, since the participation of EFKA in the share capital of the Bank exceeds 33% and only for the excess percentage in accordance with the provisions of Article 70 par.14 of L.4387/2016 (Government Gazette A' 85/2016) as amended by the Article 114, par.8 of L.4549/2018 (Government Gazette A' 105/2018) and the special agreement of Article 114, par.8 of L.4549/2018, signed by EFKA and the Financial Stability Fund on July 31st 2018, regarding the voting rights in Attica Bank.

Following the relevant notification, the percentage of the voting rights of the Bank held by EFKA amounts to 33.00% from 44.16% that held prior to signing the special agreement of Article 114, par.8 of L.4549/2018, signed by EFKA and the Financial Stability Fund on July 31st 2018, regarding the voting rights in Attica Bank.

This agreement does not entail a transfer of the ownership of the excess ordinary shares of EFKA to the Financial Stability Fund.

ATTICA BANK S.A.

Attica Bank SA published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 15:10:02 UTC
