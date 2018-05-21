Attraqt : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

RNS Number : 6484O ATTRAQT Group PLC 21 May 2018

21 May 2018

ATTRAQT Group plc

("ATTRAQT", the "Group" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Further to its announcement of 1 May 2018, ATTRAQT Group plc (AIM: ATQT), a leading provider of online merchandising, onsite search and eCommerce personalisa'on, is pleased to conﬁrm that Luke McKeever has today joined the board of the Company as Chief Execu've Oﬃcer. Following a short handover period, Nick Habgood will revert back to his former non-executive role as Chairman.

The following informa'on is provided pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in rela'on to Luke's appointment. Luke currently holds, or has within the last five years held, the following directorships;

Current directorships Neighbourly Limited Hopdore Ltd

Previous directorships Kintell Limited

Metia Group Ltd Tungsten Corporation plc Tungsten Network Limited

For further information, please contact:

ATTRAQT Group plc Nick Habgood, ChairmanTel: 020 3675 7800

Eric Dodd, Chief Financial Officer

Gemma Williams, Head of Marketing and Communications

N+1 Singer

Tel: 020 7496 3000

Shaun Dobson, Lauren Kettle

Alma PR

Tel: 020 3865 9668

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett, Susie Hudson, Sam Modlin

About ATTRAQT

ATTRAQT provides cloud-based SaaS solutions that maximize the conversion of shoppers into buyers via onsite search, online merchandising and eCommerce personalization for online retailers.

ATTRAQT's customer base is predominantly enterprise to mid-size clients, with clients in the UK, Europe, North America and ANZ. For more information, please visit: www.attraqt.com.

