Attraqt : Grant of Director Options

RNS Number : 1237X ATTRAQT Group PLC 08 August 2018

8th August 2018

ATTRAQT Group plc

("ATTRAQT", the "Group" or the "Company")

Grant of Director Options

ATTRAQT Group plc (AIM: ATQT), a leading provider of online merchandising, onsite search and eCommerce personalisation, announces the award of options (the "Options") over 1,063,685 new ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to Eric Dodd, Chief Financial Officer, under the ATTRAQT Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan.

The award was granted as a non-tax advantaged award. The Options have a ten-year life and vest on the third anniversary of the award, subject to Eric's continued service with ATTRAQT, with an exercise price of 33.5 pence per Ordinary Share.

For further information, please contact:

ATTRAQT Group plc

Tel: 020 3675 7800

Luke McKeever, Chief Executive Officer Eric Dodd, Chief Financial Officer

N+1 Singer

Tel: 020 7496 3000

Shaun Dobson, Lauren Kettle

Alma PR

Tel: 020 3865 9668

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett, Susie Hudson, Sam Modlin

About ATTRAQT

ATTRAQT provides cloud-based SaaS solutions that maximize the conversion of shoppers into buyers via onsite search, online merchandising and eCommerce personalization for online retailers.

ATTRAQT's customer base is predominantly enterprise to mid-size clients, with clients in the UK, Europe, North America and ANZ. For more information, please visit: www.attraqt.com.

1 a)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

2 a)

b)

Name Eric Dodd Reason for Notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/Amendment Initial Announcement

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

-

Price

e) Date of the transaction 6th August 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

