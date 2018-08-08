Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Attraqt Group PLC    ATQT   GB00BMJJFZ18

ATTRAQT GROUP PLC (ATQT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/07 05:35:25 pm
33.5 GBp   --.--%
08:13aATTRAQT : Grant of Director Options
PU
05/21ATTRAQT : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
05/01ATTRAQT : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Attraqt : Grant of Director Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 08:13am CEST

RNS Number : 1237X ATTRAQT Group PLC 08 August 2018

8th August 2018

ATTRAQT Group plc

("ATTRAQT", the "Group" or the "Company")

Grant of Director Options

ATTRAQT Group plc (AIM: ATQT), a leading provider of online merchandising, onsite search and eCommerce personalisation, announces the award of options (the "Options") over 1,063,685 new ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to Eric Dodd, Chief Financial Officer, under the ATTRAQT Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan.

The award was granted as a non-tax advantaged award. The Options have a ten-year life and vest on the third anniversary of the award, subject to Eric's continued service with ATTRAQT, with an exercise price of 33.5 pence per Ordinary Share.

For further information, please contact:

ATTRAQT Group plc

Tel: 020 3675 7800

Luke McKeever, Chief Executive Officer Eric Dodd, Chief Financial Officer

N+1 Singer

Tel: 020 7496 3000

Shaun Dobson, Lauren Kettle

Alma PR

Tel: 020 3865 9668

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett, Susie Hudson, Sam Modlin

About ATTRAQT

ATTRAQT provides cloud-based SaaS solutions that maximize the conversion of shoppers into buyers via onsite search, online merchandising and eCommerce personalization for online retailers.

ATTRAQT's customer base is predominantly enterprise to mid-size clients, with clients in the UK, Europe, North America and ANZ. For more information, please visit: www.attraqt.com.

1 a)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

2 a)

b)

Name

Eric Dodd

Reason for Notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Announcement

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

6th August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHSSWFAWFASEIA

Disclaimer

ATTRAQT Group plc published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATTRAQT GROUP PLC
08:13aATTRAQT : Grant of Director Options
PU
05/21ATTRAQT : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
05/01ATTRAQT : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
04/18ATTRAQT : Holding(s) in Company
PU
01/15ATTRAQT : Board Changes & Trading Update
PU
2017ATTRAQT : Grant of Director Options
PU
2017ATTRAQT : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
2017ATTRAQT : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2017ATTRAQT : Trading Update
PU
2017ATTRAQT : Online merchandiser posts huge revenue rise
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 16,5 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 1,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capitalization 35,8 M
Chart ATTRAQT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Attraqt Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATTRAQT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Luke McKeever Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas John Habgood Executive Chairman
Bernadine Venter Chief Operating Officer
Eric Stephen Dodd Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Phillips Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATTRAQT GROUP PLC0.00%46
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.29%830 784
RED HAT18.60%25 340
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC66.92%17 680
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.35%15 074
SPLUNK INC24.82%14 918
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.