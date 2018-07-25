Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Attunity Ltd    ATTU   IL0010828825

ATTUNITY LTD (ATTU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Attunity Ltd : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 12:42pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ: ATTU) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 25, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23474.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATTUNITY LTD
12:42pATTUNITY LTD : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/23ATTUNITY : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference..
PU
07/11ATTUNITY : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on July 25, 2018
PU
06/11ATTUNITY : to Participate in the ROTH London Conference on June 20th
PU
05/01ATTUNITY : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018
PU
04/11ATTUNITY : Wins Term Deal for Over $2 Million With Large Manufacturing and Distr..
PU
02/21ATTUNITY : to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018
PU
02/01ATTUNITY LTD : to Host Earnings Call
AC
2017ATTUNITY LTD : to Host Earnings Call
AC
2017ATTUNITY LTD : Investor Network: Attunity Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17Attunity wins $2.3M term-based deal with large oil and gas company 
07/10Attunity wins $0.9M deal with Global Energy Company 
07/10Attunity Is On A Roll 
05/11PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (05/11/2018) 
05/06Attunity's (ATTU) CEO Shimon Alon on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 77,1 M
EBIT 2018 6,89 M
Net income 2018 -1,20 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,91x
Capitalization 264 M
Chart ATTUNITY LTD
Duration : Period :
Attunity Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATTUNITY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shimon Alon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Logan Chief Operating Officer
Dror Harel-Elkayam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Erez Zeevi Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Ron Zuckerman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATTUNITY LTD82.24%264
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.86%816 493
RED HAT21.57%26 230
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC41.67%15 882
SPLUNK INC23.65%15 299
CITRIX SYSTEMS22.27%14 668
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.