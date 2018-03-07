aTyr Pharma to Host Conference Call and Webcast of Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 19, 2018

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that it will report its year end 2017 financial results on Monday, March 19, 2018 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.



Interested parties may access the call by dialing toll-free (844) 358-9116 from the US or (209) 905-5951 internationally and using conference ID 3697758.

The press release and links to a live audio webcast and replay may be accessed on the aTyr website events page at: http://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts. An audio replay will be available for at least 90 days following the event.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma is engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines using its knowledge of newly discovered pathways in immunology effected by extracellular tRNA synthetases. To date, aTyr has generated innovative and unique development programs based on its knowledge of extracellular histidyl-tRNA synthetase (HARS), known as the Resokine pathway. aTyr’s clinical stage ATYR1923 (iMod.Fc) program is an agonist of the Resokine pathway designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases. aTyr’s preclinical research stage ORCA program, targets a novel, proprietary immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings. aTyr has built an intellectual property estate, to protect its pipeline, comprising over 250 issued patents or allowed patent applications that are owned or exclusively licensed, including over 300 potential protein compositions derived from tRNA synthetase genes. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:

Mark Johnson

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

858-223-1163