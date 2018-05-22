AU Optronics : AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution(*) and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology

AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TAIEX: 2409; NYSE: AUO) will participate in SID's Display Week 2018 in Los Angeles from May 22 to 24 to debut the world's highest resolution(*)and full color TFT driven micro LED display technology, offering inspiring new directions for next-generation technology development.

Micro LED is a form of self-emissive display technology that adopts micro-LED array structure, featuring high brightness, high contrast ratio, wide color gamut, wide viewing angle, fast response time, slim and light design, and low power consumption. AUO will demonstrate the world's highest resolution(*) and full color TFT driven 8-inch micro LED display developed with LTPS-TFT backplane which allows each pixel to be lighted independently to realize more refined images with high dynamic range. The display also comes with superior design for low power consumption. An impressive 169 PPI pixel density is achieved by micro LEDs less than 30 micrometers in size. Combining color conversion technologies, the display is able to yield even more marvelous and accurate high dynamic range color performance.

AUO has taken the lead in the development of micro LED. This successful launch of the world's highest resolution(*)and full color TFT driven micro LED display technology indicates that AUO has achieved a technological breakthrough. AUO will continue to invest in R&D resources to secure core technologies and make more advancement in the future.

* Based on the available market research information as of May 22, 2018.