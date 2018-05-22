Log in
AU Optronics : AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution(*) and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology

05/22/2018 | 09:31am CEST

AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TAIEX: 2409; NYSE: AUO) will participate in SID's Display Week 2018 in Los Angeles from May 22 to 24 to debut the world's highest resolution(*)and full color TFT driven micro LED display technology, offering inspiring new directions for next-generation technology development.

Micro LED is a form of self-emissive display technology that adopts micro-LED array structure, featuring high brightness, high contrast ratio, wide color gamut, wide viewing angle, fast response time, slim and light design, and low power consumption. AUO will demonstrate the world's highest resolution(*) and full color TFT driven 8-inch micro LED display developed with LTPS-TFT backplane which allows each pixel to be lighted independently to realize more refined images with high dynamic range. The display also comes with superior design for low power consumption. An impressive 169 PPI pixel density is achieved by micro LEDs less than 30 micrometers in size. Combining color conversion technologies, the display is able to yield even more marvelous and accurate high dynamic range color performance.

AUO has taken the lead in the development of micro LED. This successful launch of the world's highest resolution(*)and full color TFT driven micro LED display technology indicates that AUO has achieved a technological breakthrough. AUO will continue to invest in R&D resources to secure core technologies and make more advancement in the future.

* Based on the available market research information as of May 22, 2018.

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 07:30:03 UTC
Financials ( TWD)
Sales 2018 299 B
EBIT 2018 8 047 M
Net income 2018 7 675 M
Debt 2018 31 984 M
Yield 2018 6,15%
P/E ratio 2018 15,32
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 123 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 12,2  TWD
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuang Lang Peng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuo Hsin Tsai President & Director, Chief Operating Officer & GM
Benjiamin Tseng Head-Finance & Accounting
Huey-Juan Hsieh Independent Director
Mei Yueh Ho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AU OPTRONICS CORP4 101
CORNING INCORPORATED-13.22%22 992
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%12 779
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%7 479
LEYARD OPTOELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%6 294
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%5 529
