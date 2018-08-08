Log in
AU Optronics : Reports July 2018 Consolidated Revenue

08/08/2018 | 08:12am CEST

AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TAIEX: 2409; NYSE: AUO) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$25.80 billion for July 2018(1), up by 3.9% month-over-month and down by 8.5% year-over-year.

Shipments of large-sized panels(2) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 9.79 million units in July 2018, up by 1.6% from the previous month. As for small-and-medium-sized panels, the shipments exceeded 15.54 million units, up by 14.5% month-over-month.

AUO July Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Consolidated Revenue
July 2018 25,801
June 2018 24,833
MoM Change 3.9%
July 2017 28,183
YoY Change (8.5%)
Jan. to Jul. 2018 175,300
Jan. to Jul. 2017 201,153
YoY Change (12.9%)

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.

(2) Large size refers to panels that are 10 inches and above.

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:11:02 UTC
