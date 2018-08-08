AU Optronics : Reports July 2018 Consolidated Revenue

AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TAIEX: 2409; NYSE: AUO) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$25.80 billion for July 2018(1), up by 3.9% month-over-month and down by 8.5% year-over-year.
Shipments of large-sized panels(2) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 9.79 million units in July 2018, up by 1.6% from the previous month. As for small-and-medium-sized panels, the shipments exceeded 15.54 million units, up by 14.5% month-over-month.
AUO July Revenue Report:
(Unit: NT$ million)
|
|
Period
|
Consolidated Revenue
|
July 2018
|
25,801
|
June 2018
|
24,833
|
MoM Change
|
3.9%
|
July 2017
|
28,183
|
YoY Change
|
(8.5%)
|
Jan. to Jul. 2018
|
175,300
|
Jan. to Jul. 2017
|
201,153
|
YoY Change
|
(12.9%)
(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.
(2) Large size refers to panels that are 10 inches and above.
Disclaimer
