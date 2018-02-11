AUB : Change in substantial holding

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
To:AUB Group Limited
ACN/ARSN:
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name:FMR LLC and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FMR")
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on
07 February 2018
16 November 2017
The previous notice was dated
16 November 2017
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of Securities (4)
Previous NoticePerson's votes
Previous Notice Voting Power (5)
Present NoticePerson's votes
Present Notice Voting Power (5)
Common Stock
5,130,604
8.04%
5,797,978
9.08%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of Change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (6)
Considerationgiven in relation to change (7)
Class and numberof securities affected
Person's votesaffected
AUD $
Common stock
Common stock
15-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
13.24
19,406
19,406
16-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
13.20
11,000
11,000
17-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
13.30
1,098
1,098
20-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
13.15
100,000
100,000
20-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
13.25
34,030
34,030
20-Nov-17
FMR
SELL
13.25
(34,030)
(34,030)
21-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
13.04
1,160
1,160
22-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
13.16
28,144
28,144
23-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
13.12
22,682
22,682
24-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
12.95
24
24
24-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
13.10
150,000
150,000
27-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
12.97
16,226
16,226
28-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
13.00
168,904
168,904
29-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
13.14
538
538
30-Nov-17
FMR
BUY
13.29
818
818
14-Dec-17
FMR
SELL
13.25
(2,776)
(2,776)
15-Dec-17
FMR
SELL
13.31
(6,614)
(6,614)
15-Dec-17
FMR
SELL
13.18
(11,775)
(11,775)
18-Dec-17
FMR
BUY
13.34
354
354
18-Dec-17
FMR
SELL
13.32
(1,575)
(1,575)
19-Dec-17
FMR
SELL
13.32
(293)
(293)
20-Dec-17
FMR
BUY
13.15
150
150
21-Dec-17
FMR
BUY
13.20
12,023
12,023
22-Dec-17
FMR
BUY
13.30
5,000
5,000
27-Dec-17
FMR
BUY
13.21
274
274
27-Dec-17
FMR
BUY
13.21
1,216
1,216
28-Dec-17
FMR
BUY
13.25
1,936
1,936
29-Dec-17
FMR
Transition Out
13.20
(1,186)
(1,186)
03-Jan-18
FMR
BUY
13.18
219
219
04-Jan-18
FMR
BUY
13.14
241
241
04-Jan-18
FMR
BUY
13.14
15,781
15,781
05-Jan-18
FMR
BUY
13.13
1,077
1,077
08-Jan-18
FMR
BUY
13.15
8,723
8,723
10-Jan-18
FMR
BUY
13.20
30,542
30,542
12-Jan-18
FMR
BUY
13.00
2,575
2,575
15-Jan-18
FMR
BUY
13.00
17,036
17,036
15-Jan-18
FMR
BUY
12.75
2,179
2,179
16-Jan-18
FMR
BUY
13.00
1,173
1,173
17-Jan-18
FMR
BUY
12.98
920
920
18-Jan-18
FMR
BUY
13.00
21,773
21,773
31-Jan-18
FMR
BUY
12.94
405
405
01-Feb-18
FMR
BUY
13.00
4,999
4,999
05-Feb-18
FMR
BUY
12.90
299
299
06-Feb-18
FMR
BUY
12.88
6,000
6,000
07-Feb-18
FMR
BUY
12.90
32,698
32,698
07-Feb-18
FMR
BUY
12.91
4,000
4,000
Total Buys
725,623
725,623
Total Sells
(57,063)
(57,063)
Transition Out
(1,186)
(1,186)
Total Net Buys
667,374
667,374
4. Present Relevant Interest
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
5. Changes in Association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
NA
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here:______________________________
Dated: 09 February 2018
Kelvin Lo
Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney on behalf of FMR LLC
AUB Group Limited published this content on 12 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 22:20:00 UTC.