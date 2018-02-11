AUB : Change in substantial holding

Form 604

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

To: AUB Group Limited

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FMR LLC and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FMR")

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on

07 February 2018

16 November 2017

16 November 2017

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities (4) Previous Notice Person's votes Previous Notice Voting Power (5) Present Notice Person's votes Present Notice Voting Power (5) Common Stock 5,130,604 8.04% 5,797,978 9.08%

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected AUD $ Common stock Common stock 15-Nov-17 FMR BUY 13.24 19,406 19,406 16-Nov-17 FMR BUY 13.20 11,000 11,000 17-Nov-17 FMR BUY 13.30 1,098 1,098 20-Nov-17 FMR BUY 13.15 100,000 100,000 20-Nov-17 FMR BUY 13.25 34,030 34,030 20-Nov-17 FMR SELL 13.25 (34,030) (34,030) 21-Nov-17 FMR BUY 13.04 1,160 1,160 22-Nov-17 FMR BUY 13.16 28,144 28,144

23-Nov-17 FMR BUY 13.12 22,682 22,682 24-Nov-17 FMR BUY 12.95 24 24 24-Nov-17 FMR BUY 13.10 150,000 150,000 27-Nov-17 FMR BUY 12.97 16,226 16,226 28-Nov-17 FMR BUY 13.00 168,904 168,904 29-Nov-17 FMR BUY 13.14 538 538 30-Nov-17 FMR BUY 13.29 818 818 14-Dec-17 FMR SELL 13.25 (2,776) (2,776) 15-Dec-17 FMR SELL 13.31 (6,614) (6,614) 15-Dec-17 FMR SELL 13.18 (11,775) (11,775) 18-Dec-17 FMR BUY 13.34 354 354 18-Dec-17 FMR SELL 13.32 (1,575) (1,575) 19-Dec-17 FMR SELL 13.32 (293) (293) 20-Dec-17 FMR BUY 13.15 150 150 21-Dec-17 FMR BUY 13.20 12,023 12,023 22-Dec-17 FMR BUY 13.30 5,000 5,000 27-Dec-17 FMR BUY 13.21 274 274 27-Dec-17 FMR BUY 13.21 1,216 1,216 28-Dec-17 FMR BUY 13.25 1,936 1,936 29-Dec-17 FMR Transition Out 13.20 (1,186) (1,186) 03-Jan-18 FMR BUY 13.18 219 219 04-Jan-18 FMR BUY 13.14 241 241 04-Jan-18 FMR BUY 13.14 15,781 15,781 05-Jan-18 FMR BUY 13.13 1,077 1,077 08-Jan-18 FMR BUY 13.15 8,723 8,723 10-Jan-18 FMR BUY 13.20 30,542 30,542 12-Jan-18 FMR BUY 13.00 2,575 2,575 15-Jan-18 FMR BUY 13.00 17,036 17,036 15-Jan-18 FMR BUY 12.75 2,179 2,179 16-Jan-18 FMR BUY 13.00 1,173 1,173 17-Jan-18 FMR BUY 12.98 920 920 18-Jan-18 FMR BUY 13.00 21,773 21,773 31-Jan-18 FMR BUY 12.94 405 405 01-Feb-18 FMR BUY 13.00 4,999 4,999 05-Feb-18 FMR BUY 12.90 299 299 06-Feb-18 FMR BUY 12.88 6,000 6,000 07-Feb-18 FMR BUY 12.90 32,698 32,698 07-Feb-18 FMR BUY 12.91 4,000 4,000 Total Buys 725,623 725,623 Total Sells (57,063) (57,063) Transition Out (1,186) (1,186) Total Net Buys 667,374 667,374

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

NA

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here: ______________________________

Dated: 09 February 2018

Kelvin Lo

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney on behalf of FMR LLC