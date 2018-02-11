Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  AUB Group Ltd    AUB   AU000000AUB9

AUB GROUP LTD (AUB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/09
12.6 AUD   -1.56%
05:21p AUB : Change in substantial holding
01/21 AUB : Half Year Resuts FY18 Teleconference Details
2017 AUB : Appointment of Additional Company Secretary
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AUB : Change in substantial holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 05:21pm EST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

To: AUB Group Limited

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FMR LLC and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FMR")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on

07 February 2018

16 November 2017

The previous notice was dated

16 November 2017

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities (4)

Previous Notice Person's votes

Previous Notice Voting Power (5)

Present Notice Person's votes

Present Notice Voting Power (5)

Common Stock

5,130,604

8.04%

5,797,978

9.08%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

AUD $

Common stock

Common stock

15-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

13.24

19,406

19,406

16-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

13.20

11,000

11,000

17-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

13.30

1,098

1,098

20-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

13.15

100,000

100,000

20-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

13.25

34,030

34,030

20-Nov-17

FMR

SELL

13.25

(34,030)

(34,030)

21-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

13.04

1,160

1,160

22-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

13.16

28,144

28,144

23-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

13.12

22,682

22,682

24-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

12.95

24

24

24-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

13.10

150,000

150,000

27-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

12.97

16,226

16,226

28-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

13.00

168,904

168,904

29-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

13.14

538

538

30-Nov-17

FMR

BUY

13.29

818

818

14-Dec-17

FMR

SELL

13.25

(2,776)

(2,776)

15-Dec-17

FMR

SELL

13.31

(6,614)

(6,614)

15-Dec-17

FMR

SELL

13.18

(11,775)

(11,775)

18-Dec-17

FMR

BUY

13.34

354

354

18-Dec-17

FMR

SELL

13.32

(1,575)

(1,575)

19-Dec-17

FMR

SELL

13.32

(293)

(293)

20-Dec-17

FMR

BUY

13.15

150

150

21-Dec-17

FMR

BUY

13.20

12,023

12,023

22-Dec-17

FMR

BUY

13.30

5,000

5,000

27-Dec-17

FMR

BUY

13.21

274

274

27-Dec-17

FMR

BUY

13.21

1,216

1,216

28-Dec-17

FMR

BUY

13.25

1,936

1,936

29-Dec-17

FMR

Transition Out

13.20

(1,186)

(1,186)

03-Jan-18

FMR

BUY

13.18

219

219

04-Jan-18

FMR

BUY

13.14

241

241

04-Jan-18

FMR

BUY

13.14

15,781

15,781

05-Jan-18

FMR

BUY

13.13

1,077

1,077

08-Jan-18

FMR

BUY

13.15

8,723

8,723

10-Jan-18

FMR

BUY

13.20

30,542

30,542

12-Jan-18

FMR

BUY

13.00

2,575

2,575

15-Jan-18

FMR

BUY

13.00

17,036

17,036

15-Jan-18

FMR

BUY

12.75

2,179

2,179

16-Jan-18

FMR

BUY

13.00

1,173

1,173

17-Jan-18

FMR

BUY

12.98

920

920

18-Jan-18

FMR

BUY

13.00

21,773

21,773

31-Jan-18

FMR

BUY

12.94

405

405

01-Feb-18

FMR

BUY

13.00

4,999

4,999

05-Feb-18

FMR

BUY

12.90

299

299

06-Feb-18

FMR

BUY

12.88

6,000

6,000

07-Feb-18

FMR

BUY

12.90

32,698

32,698

07-Feb-18

FMR

BUY

12.91

4,000

4,000

Total Buys

725,623

725,623

Total Sells

(57,063)

(57,063)

Transition Out

(1,186)

(1,186)

Total Net Buys

667,374

667,374

4. Present Relevant Interest

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

NA

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here: ______________________________

Dated: 09 February 2018

Kelvin Lo

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney on behalf of FMR LLC

AUB Group Limited published this content on 12 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 22:20:00 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUB GROUP LTD
05:21p AUB : Change in substantial holding
01/21 AUB : Half Year Resuts FY18 Teleconference Details
2017 AUB : Appointment of Additional Company Secretary
2017 AUB : Refinance of Debt Facility
2017 AUB : Appendix 3Y - Robin Low
2017 AUB : Appendix 3Y - Mark Searles
2017 AUB : 2017 AGM Results
2017 AUB : 2017 AGM Chair and CEO Addresses and Presentation
2017 AUB : Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
2017 AUB : Notice of Annual General Meeting
More news
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 242 M
EBIT 2018 40,0 M
Net income 2018 42,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,56%
P/E ratio 2018 19,37
P/E ratio 2019 17,99
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 804 M
Chart AUB GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AUB Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | AUB | AU000000AUB9 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AUB GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,2  AUD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Peter Lister Searles Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
David Clarence Clarke Chairman
Sunil Vohra Chief Executive-Risk Services Division
Jodie Suzanne Blackledge Chief Financial Officer
Raymond John Carless Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUB GROUP LTD-3.03%629
AON PLC1.53%33 999
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON1.11%20 460
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO1.77%11 643
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-2.62%6 986
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC-6.54%3 926
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.