Auckland International Airport : Airport employees help create new reserve

40,000 new trees to be planted on Puhinui Reserve.

Auckland Airport employees are joining businesses across the airport precinct, local students and community groups, Auckland Council and government agencies over the next two days at a Million Trees / Matariki Tu Rākau community tree planting event on Puhinui Reserve in Wiri.

The event supports the government's target of planting one billion trees across the country over the next 10 years. Puhinui Reserve, which is visible from aircraft leaving and approaching the airport, will be home to 40,000 new native trees.

Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport's general manager - aero-commercial, says, 'Our team have enjoyed getting out onto Puhinui Reserve today with other members of the airport community and people from across the city. We're pleased to play a part in creating a wonderful outdoor area that enhances the natural environment and recognises the contribution of our service men and women through the Million Trees / Matariki Tu Rākau initiative.'

'The forest will be enjoyed by people for many years to come - including millions of travellers flying into and out of our airport.'

The trees will improve the natural environment by filtering harmful particles from the air and reducing erosion and the run-off of sediment into the Manukau Harbour. They will also create a haven that encourages birds away from the airport where they pose a hazard to aircraft.

This event is a collaboration between Auckland Council's Million Trees programme and the national Matariki Tu Rākau community tree planting programme. Matariki Tu Rākau recognises New Zealand's past and present service men and women. The project was launched during Matariki 2018 and runs for three years. It is led by Te Uru Rākau Forestry New Zealand, within the Ministry for Primary Industries. Auckland Council is running the event at Puhinui Reserve with support from Auckland Airport which has funded transport for local schools.

Auckland Airport is a member of the Climate Leaders Coalition, a group of New Zealand businesses committed to helping New Zealand transition to a low emissions economy and creating a positive future for New Zealanders, business and the economy.

