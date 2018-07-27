Auckland International Airport : Analyst and media webcast for FY18 annual results

Auckland Airport's annual results for the year ending 30 June 2017 will be announced on Thursday, 23 August 2017.
A webcast for analysts and media with our Chief Executive, Adrian Littlewood, and Chief Financial Officer, Phil Neutze, will be held at 11.00am on that same day.
A link to the webcast can be found on our website: corporate.aucklandairport.co.nz/investors
Alternatively, analysts and media can dial in to the conference call using the following details:
New Zealand: 0800 453 055
Australia: 1 800 558 698
United States: (855) 881 1339
Attendee Passcode: 992598
Please contact Auckland Airport if you require details for any other country.
Ends
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Natalia Plamadeala
+64 9 255 9276
+64 27 381 8981
[email protected]
Media:
Auckland Airport Public Affairs
+64 27 406 3024
Disclaimer
Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 01:01:03 UTC