Auckland International Airport : Analyst and media webcast for FY18 annual results

Auckland Airport's annual results for the year ending 30 June 2017 will be announced on Thursday, 23 August 2017.

A webcast for analysts and media with our Chief Executive, Adrian Littlewood, and Chief Financial Officer, Phil Neutze, will be held at 11.00am on that same day.

A link to the webcast can be found on our website: corporate.aucklandairport.co.nz/investors

Alternatively, analysts and media can dial in to the conference call using the following details:

New Zealand: 0800 453 055

Australia: 1 800 558 698

United States: (855) 881 1339

Attendee Passcode: 992598

Please contact Auckland Airport if you require details for any other country.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Natalia Plamadeala

+64 9 255 9276

+64 27 381 8981

[email protected]

Media:

Auckland Airport Public Affairs

+64 27 406 3024