AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED (AIA)
Auckland International Airport : Analyst and media webcast for FY18 annual results

07/27/2018 | 03:02am CEST

Auckland Airport's annual results for the year ending 30 June 2017 will be announced on Thursday, 23 August 2017.

A webcast for analysts and media with our Chief Executive, Adrian Littlewood, and Chief Financial Officer, Phil Neutze, will be held at 11.00am on that same day.

A link to the webcast can be found on our website: corporate.aucklandairport.co.nz/investors

Alternatively, analysts and media can dial in to the conference call using the following details:

New Zealand: 0800 453 055
Australia: 1 800 558 698
United States: (855) 881 1339
Attendee Passcode: 992598

Please contact Auckland Airport if you require details for any other country.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Natalia Plamadeala
+64 9 255 9276
+64 27 381 8981
[email protected]

Media:

Auckland Airport Public Affairs
+64 27 406 3024

Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 01:01:03 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2018 673 M
EBIT 2018 419 M
Net income 2018 373 M
Debt 2018 1 993 M
Yield 2018 3,25%
P/E ratio 2018 26,16
P/E ratio 2019 29,38
EV / Sales 2018 15,0x
EV / Sales 2019 14,5x
Capitalization 8 069 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,22  NZD
Spread / Average Target -7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Henry William van der Heyden Chairman
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
Richard John Didsbury Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED5 517
AENA-8.99%27 684
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS24.23%22 626
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD0.00%11 780
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG-6.24%6 503
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV-5.17%5 793
